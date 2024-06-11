Euro 2024: Who is Cole Palmer's wife?

Who is Cole Palmer's wife? The Chelsea star was undoubtedly the Premier League's breakthrough star this season following his £45 million move from Manchester City.

Having only made 19 league appearances during his entire City career, Palmer hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge, netting 22 league goals and 11 assists in his debut campaign.

His form has forced him into the conversation as a starter under Gareth Southgate this summer as his reputation continues to grow. We took a look at the youngster's life off the field, so who is Cole Palmer's girlfriend?

Palmer narrowly missed out on the Premier League Golden Boot this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is Cole Palmer's wife?

Despite his rapid rise to notoriety this season, little to nothing is known about Palmer's girlfriend, or lack thereof.

The 22-year old maintains an enormous presence on social media, having amassed almost 3 million followers on his Instagram account.

Palmer recently made the news after becoming one of the first Chelsea players to publicly thank Mauricio Pochettino following his departure from Stamford Bridge.

Palmer's sensation form has put him in fierce competition with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka for the right sided spot in the starting lineup this summer, should Southgate opt to utilise him in his preferred position.

Alternatively, fans on social believe Palmer should be played behind the striker, with Jude Bellingham pushing back into a more reserved role alongside Declan Rice.

Whether Palmer starts on the right or on the bench, England are lucky to to be able to rely on one of the most in-form players in the world right now, such is the level of talent at Southgate's disposal.

