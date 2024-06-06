Jarrad Branthwaite is the last England player dropped from the Euro 2024 squad
The England Euro 2024 squad is shaping up with another casualty dropped from the 33-man group
Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite will be the final player dropped from the preliminary England Euro 2024 squad, according to reports.
Matt Law of the Telegraph reports that despite the defender receiving his first cap against Bosnia & Herzegovina in England's penultimate friendly before the start of Euro 2024, Branthwaite will join the unwanted list of players dropped from Gareth Southgate's preliminary group. Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi and John Stones are among the centre-backs replacing him.
England play Iceland this Friday before the group game fixtures begin, with Serbia their first opponents at the tournament. James Maddison was the first player revealed to have lost his place in the squad, shortly before Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah.
James Trafford is thought to be one of the few missing out of the plane, too, while in perhaps the biggest shock of the selection, Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish will miss the tournament, as well. Maguire has been selected for every tournament for England since the World Cup in Russia, in 2018.
Euro 2024 begins on July 14, with hosts Germany playing against Scotland.
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.