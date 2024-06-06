Jarrad Branthwaite is the last England player dropped from the Euro 2024 squad

The England Euro 2024 squad is shaping up with another casualty dropped from the 33-man group

Jarrad Branthwaite is the last England player dropped from the Euro 2024 squad: Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite applauds the fans after a game against Manchester United at Old Trafford in March 2024.
Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite will be the final player dropped from the preliminary England Euro 2024 squad, according to reports.

Matt Law of the Telegraph reports that despite the defender receiving his first cap against Bosnia & Herzegovina in England's penultimate friendly before the start of Euro 2024, Branthwaite will join the unwanted list of players dropped from Gareth Southgate's preliminary group. Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi and John Stones are among the centre-backs replacing him.

