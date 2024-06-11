Euro 2024: Who is Andrew Robertson's wife?

So who is Andrew Robertson's wife? The Scotland defender has overcome an injury-plagued season to make Steve Clarke's Euro 2024 this summer looking for an improvement on their group stage exit in 2021.

Robertson managed only 23 appearances in the league this season, the lowest tally since his debut season at Anfield (22), with England's Joe Gomez often called upon to fill in for Jurgen Klopp's side.

As the left-back looks ahead to the summer's action, we take a look at his private life…

Robertson has struggled for game time this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is Andrew Roberson's wife?

Robertson married his childhood sweetheart Rachel Roberts in 2022 after over a decade of dating.

Roberts, proficient in Spanish and Portuguese, graduated from the University of Glasgow in 2016 and owns her own sportswear brand - Orosport. While Robertson occasionally features images from his private life on his social media profiles, he keeps his family private.

The pair have two children together, with Robertson even missing a Liverpool game for the birth of his youngest child in 2019.

Robertson leads an exciting Scotland team littered with talent to Germany looking to improve on their 2021 showing.

Qualifying wins over Spain and Norway will undoubtedly give Steve Clarke's side confidence heading into the tournament, while key players such as Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmor and Kieran Tierney could be enough to help them cause an upset or two.

Drawn into a group with Germany, Hungary and Switzerland, a round of 16 appearance is certainly achievable if all goes well for the Scots this summer

