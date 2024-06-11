Euro 2024: Who is Andrew Robertson's wife?

By
published

Who is Andrew Robertson's wife? Here's everything you need to know about the Scottish defender's other half

Who is Andrew Robertson's wife? Andrew Robertson of Scotland pointing during the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match between Scotland and England at Hampden Park on September 12, 2023 in Glasgow Scotland.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

So who is Andrew Robertson's wife? The Scotland defender has overcome an injury-plagued season to make Steve Clarke's Euro 2024 this summer looking for an improvement on their group stage exit in 2021.

Robertson managed only 23 appearances in the league this season, the lowest tally since his debut season at Anfield (22), with England's Joe Gomez often called upon to fill in for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.