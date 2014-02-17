Jordi Alba: Man City will be a 'great rival' for Barcelona

What do you make of the game against Man City?

I think they’re going to be a great rival for us. Defensively, they’ve got some very aggressive, tough players and further forward they’ve got some of the best strikers and creative midfielders in the world.

ALBA CAREER Appearances 36 (4 goals) Appearances 109 (6) Appearances 60 (5) Appearances 24 (5) La Liga 2013 Supercopa 2013 European Championship 2012

They’ve got a great strategy and very attractive way of playing. It’ll be a really tough game and I think to win a tournament like the Champions League you have to play the best. It happens that we’re playing them quite early in the last 16, but you know that’s the competition’s quality. Both teams are very equal, but obviously I hope Barcelona go through!

It’s possible you’ll face your international team-mate Jesus Navas. What will you be expecting?

Jesus is a very complete player, who works incredibly hard every day and is so quick. He’s a great team-mate, and I’m sure is a player City will be relying upon to do us some damage.

Does it help knowing a lot of their players from Spain and La Liga?

At this level, everyone knows everyone, to be honest. It does help that a lot of them have played over here, but only a little bit so you know exactly what to expect. Once the game starts, we’ll be trying to stop them from playing as best we can.

You've faced English teams before...

Yes, I’ve played against Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United. All the biggest ones, it seems! And now City, who with Manuel Pellegrini will be tough. I think City have improved a lot under him. He’s a coach who never seems to stop working and wants his teams to be good on the ball at all times. His teams are always very complete.

How do you see the last few months of the season?

Well, I don’t have a crystal ball, but I hope we can win as many trophies as we can. We’re doing well in La Liga and are now in the Copa del Rey final and we know the Champions League will be hard because of this tough draw, but we’ll be doing everything we can to go down the right route. The whole team is very excited about the season that we can achieve.

