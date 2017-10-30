Shanghai SIPG's Hulk scores absolutely corking free-kick

Shanghai SIPG confirmed their second-place finish in the Chinese Super League with a 4-2 victory at Henan Jianye on Sunday.

Trailing 1-0 at the interval, their talismanic forward Hulk stepped up for a free-kick some 30 yards from goal – and then unleashed a hammer of a shot which flew past the helpless Henan keeper at his near post.

With their tails up after equalising, Andre Villas-Boas's team went on to score three more as Hulk netted his second of the game late on in added time.

The penultimate round of seasonal fixtures has given Shanghai SIPG a six-point lead over third-placed Hebei. They trail Luiz Felipe Scolari's league leaders Guangzhou Evergrande by the same margin, however, so will have to settle for a runners-up spot.

See also...

Romelu Lukaku's mother reveals she used to take his birth certificate to youth matches

Cowdenbeath's Jordan Garden concedes ridiculous penalty after John Terry-esquedive

RB Leipzig's Ralf Rangnick tries to show referee his own video evidence against Bayern Munich

In Other News...