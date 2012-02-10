La Preview: AS mull Mourinho movements as Zaragoza go for a record

Saturday

Racing Santander (18th) v AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid (7th) - 18.00 (local time)

Ã¢ÂÂCourage! Passion! Cojones! Courage! Passion! Cojones!Ã¢ÂÂ has been the very clear message from Rojiblanco coach Diego Simeone since taking charge of AtlÃÂ©tico over Christmas. To be fair, this particular mantra has been a tremendous success, with his team yet to concede a goal, never mind lose a game during the newbieÃ¢ÂÂs spell. So itÃ¢ÂÂs time to drop in on the Argentinean ahead of another match and see if the power-mad positive vibe has changed at all.

Ã¢ÂÂI am conscious that we can give so much more than we are all giving now and we are going to demand more from ourselves,Ã¢ÂÂ yelled Simeone during WednesdayÃ¢ÂÂs press conference. So thattÃ¢ÂÂs a Ã¢ÂÂnoÃ¢ÂÂ then.

LLL Prediction - Away win

Osasuna (9th) v Barcelona (2nd) - 20.00

As if Real Madrid and Barcelona donÃ¢ÂÂt have enough opportunities for big squabbles, another has arisen - the location of the Copa del Rey final. As ever, the Spanish FA donÃ¢ÂÂt yet have a date for the show-piece event or any clue of where to play it. The mega-capacity Santiago Bernabeu would be ideal, but AS claim that this notion would be poo-pooed straight away by Real Madrid with the club giving all sorts of excuses such as security, building works and possible Champions League celebrations. However, the paperÃ¢ÂÂs editor hits the mole on the head with a mop when writing that Ã¢ÂÂthe reality is that they donÃ¢ÂÂt want it because they donÃ¢ÂÂt like the idea of BarÃÂ§a winning the Copa in the Bernabeu.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Away win

Betis (16th) v Athletic Bilbao (6th) - 22.00

LLL gets the feeling Javier Clemente doesnÃ¢ÂÂt like Marcelo Bielsa and his fancy, passing football ways at his beloved Athletic Bilbao. In a tremendously rant-filled interview with Ã¢ÂÂQuality SportÃ¢ÂÂ, the former Athletic boss claims that Ã¢ÂÂnothing has moved forward under Bielsa. There are no great changes. They are the same players.Ã¢ÂÂ The grumpy Basque so-and-so also discusses what would happen if anyone at the club tried to change the teamÃ¢ÂÂs traditional Ã¢ÂÂlocal club for local peopleÃ¢ÂÂ transfer policy. Ã¢ÂÂHe would last three weeks in Bilbao as the fans would finish him off. I would too.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Draw

Sunday

Espanyol (5th) v Zaragoza (20th) - 12.00

A special challenge for la PrimeraÃ¢ÂÂs bottom-dwellers this weekend. If Zaragoza fail to win, then the team will equal the worst run in the clubÃ¢ÂÂs history. Zaragoza have now contrived to go 14 matches in la Liga without a victory. Another failure this weekend will equal a record that has stood since 1943. Good work!

LLL Prediction - Home win

MÃÂ¡laga (8th) v Mallorca (13th) - 16.00

Due to all the excitement of MarcelinoÃ¢ÂÂs sacking by Sevilla, LLL began to get a little bit carried away and thought Manuel Pellegrini was about to bite the bullet after Monday night's defeat to Granada left MÃÂ¡laga with just the single victory in eight games. Apparently the blog was not alone in sensing a firing in the pipeline, a whiff so big that the clubÃ¢ÂÂs sporting director, Fernando Hierro, came out to speak to the press on Wednesday to deny that there was any managerial movement in MÃÂ¡lagaÃ¢ÂÂs footballing bowels.

Ã¢ÂÂThere isnÃ¢ÂÂt an ultimatum for Pellegrini or for anyone,Ã¢ÂÂ announced the former Real Madrid man. Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂve spoken five or six times with him and heÃ¢ÂÂs very excited about the project.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Home win

Rayo Vallecano (12th) v Getafe (10th) - 16.00

And so GetafeÃ¢ÂÂs quest to find fans continues. The least surprising news story of the week was in AS, who suggested few supporters would be making the short trip from Getafe to Vallecas to catch another MadridileÃÂ±o derby. However, Getafe donÃ¢ÂÂt give up that easily with the paper also reporting that every punter who spends Ã¢ÂÂ¬40 in the club shop - although it is more of a small kiosk, to be fair - will be handed a free ticket to next weekendÃ¢ÂÂs clash against Espanyol.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Valencia (3rd) v Sporting (19th) - 18.00

Valencia getting knocked out of the Copa del Rey at the semi-final stage by Barcelona sees Unai EmeryÃ¢ÂÂs men now completely focussed on the Europa League and the non-existent battle from teams below to grab the sideÃ¢ÂÂs solid as cement third-place perch. Sporting, meanwhile, have decided to stick with the former number two manager, IÃÂ±aki Tejada, at least until June after the recent sacking of Manuel Preciado.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Villarreal (17th) v Granada (14th) - 19.45

ItÃ¢ÂÂs been two matches and two wins for Abel Resino as Granada manager, since taking over from the flat-topped, odd character that was Fabri. Curiously, the former AtlÃÂ©tico boss is a former goalkeeper - the second in la Primera along with JosÃÂ© Molina at Villarreal who Granada are facing this weekend - so Marca probed him thoroughly on his opinion on SpainÃ¢ÂÂs current crop of goal-stopping supremos. Ã¢ÂÂValdÃÂ©s is the goalkeeper that I like the most,Ã¢ÂÂ opined Resino, Ã¢ÂÂI think he is the most dominant in all the areas of being a goalkeeper. Casillas is very regular and has the advantage of competing since he was very young.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Home win

Real Madrid (1st) v Levante (4th) - 21.30

There is an interesting juxtaposition in FridayÃ¢ÂÂs AS, which boasts that JosÃÂ© Mourinho has already begun to plan his teamÃ¢ÂÂs next pre-season - familiarising himself with the Manchester traffic system, perhaps. On the opposite page of a spread predicting that Mourinho will be taking Real Madrid back to Los Angeles, the paper also carries an article musing over whether a move to Spurs might be an option for Mourinho what with all the kerfuffle over Harry Redknapp and Fabio Capello.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Monday

Real Sociedad (15th) v Sevilla (11th) - 21.00

As usual, the sacking of an old manager and the arrival of another has seen footballers falling in line to praise the new coach up to his knee caps. SevillaÃ¢ÂÂs Manu del Moral couldnÃ¢ÂÂt be happier to see MÃÂ­chel at the Andalusian club with the forward having played for the manager at Getafe. Ã¢ÂÂIf I had to chose a coach to change this situation, then MÃÂ­chel without doubt is the right one,Ã¢ÂÂ oozed Del Moral. Ã¢ÂÂAt Getafe he found a very similar situation and managed to change things around.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Draw