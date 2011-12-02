Saturday

Sporting (18th) v Real Madrid (1st) - 18.00 (all kick-offs local time)

One of the seasonÃ¢ÂÂs finest moments came during the AS awards ceremony dinner held on Monday - not the usual location for hi-jinks and fun. A mischievous tyke had decided to put Cristiano Ronaldo and AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo together on the same table, just two days after the Rojiblancos - and Luis Perea in particular - had dished out a bit of punishment to RonaldoÃ¢ÂÂs ankle during SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs derby.

The general argument between the pair can be summarised as Ã¢ÂÂyour mob are a dirty bunch,Ã¢ÂÂ more or less followed by "well you lot started it and are worse", although the AtlÃÂ©tico president failed to remember MarceloÃ¢ÂÂs name, something that canÃ¢ÂÂt be said of a section of his clubÃ¢ÂÂs more racist support. But the confrontation was all about RonaldoÃ¢ÂÂs icy stare - a gaze not even Paddington Bear could hope to equal.

LLL Prediction - Away win

Racing Santander (20th) v Villarreal (12th) - 20.00

ItÃ¢ÂÂs been an undeniably lousy, forgettable week for both clubs. HÃÂ©ctor CÃÂºper resigned from Racing along with his coaching staff after just one win from 13. CÃÂºper handed in his notice to the administrators currently running Racing, before releasing a statement through the press advising that he Ã¢ÂÂdidnÃ¢ÂÂt want to hurt the club any more.Ã¢ÂÂ The slight piece of good news for Racing is that by resigning, CÃÂºper gave up the payment which would have been due had the the Argentinean been sacked.

Villarreal lost 2-1 to MÃÂ¡laga on Monday and then had NilmarÃ¢ÂÂs agent making it very public indeed that his client wanted out. Ã¢ÂÂNilmar wants to win a title, something that wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen at Villarreal,Ã¢ÂÂ complained Horacio da Hora who said Roma have been sniffing around. Ã¢ÂÂVillarreal are desperate for forwards now that Rossi is out so itÃ¢ÂÂs difficult to negotiate at the moment,Ã¢ÂÂ whinged the BrazilianÃ¢ÂÂs buddy.

LLL Prediction - Away win

Barcelona (2nd) v Levante (4th) - 20.00

La Liga Loca has gone all Mr T and is pitying the poor fools who sit on the Spanish FAÃ¢ÂÂs Competition Committee. ItÃ¢ÂÂs these sorry souls who will at some stage on Friday have to make a decision (none made at time of writing) on whether Gerard PiquÃÂ©Ã¢ÂÂs yellow for time-wasting on Rayo was deliberate and thus worthy of a two game ban or just the standard single match. Seeing as the referee didn't mention any naughty motives from the BarÃÂ§a defender in collecting his caution, the groupÃ¢ÂÂs hands may be tied and the one match ban will stay.

If that is so, then the Madrid papers are likely to going nuts with the claim that the FA are backing BarÃÂ§a all the way whilst the Catalan press will be moaning that the laws of the game have not been followed and PiquÃÂ© is being victimised due to Madridista pressure. LLL recommends sick leave from everyone involved until February.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Valencia (3rd) v Espanyol (9th) - 22.00

Ã¢ÂÂAway from football, you arenÃ¢ÂÂt going to hear about Miguel,Ã¢ÂÂ promised the disco-loving Valencia fullback back in September during a decent spell of form. It appears that if wasnÃ¢ÂÂt for a dressing room mole that would still be the case. But instead a story broke early this week that the Portuguese overslept for the umpteenth time in his Valencia career and arrived late for SundayÃ¢ÂÂs training - with a subsequent paddling from Unai Emery.

Marca report that the Valencia boss was so furious that this story reached the press that he gave the footballers a lengthy lecture about unity and other concepts that are largely absent from the Mestalla dressing room. Unfortunately, this private chat was also leaked meaning a tough week for the under-fire Valencia players.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Sunday

AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid (10th) v Rayo Vallecano (11th) - 12.00

AtlÃÂ©ticoÃ¢ÂÂs current plight is not particularly enjoyable for the club or its fans, but it is not quite in the desperate terms reported by marauding midfielder AssunÃÂ§ao, who irritated the heck out of LLL by claiming that Ã¢ÂÂthere are 25 finals left, if we pick up a lot of points we can be in the Champions League places.Ã¢ÂÂ

With such crashing tedium and clichÃÂ©, the Brazilian managed to both break the record of Ã¢ÂÂx finals leftÃ¢ÂÂ and state the bleeding obvious too.

AssunÃÂ§ao also revealed a new management structure at the Vicente CalderÃÂ³n club in discussing his contract situation. Ã¢ÂÂMy future belongs first to God and then to Manzano and he decides.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Home win

Real Sociedad (17th) v MÃÂ¡laga (5th) - 16.00

For the first time in a month or so, the topic of whether la Real boss, Philippe Montanier would be fired or not wasnÃ¢ÂÂt the talk of the town in San Sebastian. Instead, if the half-way line hero IÃÂ±igo MartÃÂ­nez.

The young Real Sociedad centre-back has now scored two goals from inside his own half, against Athletic Bilbao and on Sunday, Real Betis. An intrepid AS tracked down one of his former coaches in la RealÃ¢ÂÂs youth set-up and probed him thoroughly on whether these long range roasters have always been part of the 20-year-oldÃ¢ÂÂs armory. Ã¢ÂÂThese huge shots havenÃ¢ÂÂt been a surprise as heÃ¢ÂÂs alway had a great strike on him, but it seems heÃ¢ÂÂs saved them for la Primera,Ã¢ÂÂ chuckled Imanol Idiakez. MartÃÂ­nez himself claims that Ã¢ÂÂif I get a third chance, I wonÃ¢ÂÂt hesitate in giving it a go.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Draw

Osasuna (7th) v Betis (14th) - 18.00

The match that Betis boss Pepe Mel is likely to need to win to keep his job seeing as the Seville side have now managed to pick up just one point from the teamÃ¢ÂÂs last nine games. Heck, Mel has even got support from a member of the clubÃ¢ÂÂs administrators - the new thing in Spain, it seems - things are that bad. Ã¢ÂÂThereÃ¢ÂÂs absolute confidence that Mel is going to change the teamÃ¢ÂÂs way of playing as he set it up and implemented it,Ã¢ÂÂ claimed JosÃÂ© Antonio Bosch in management speak for Ã¢ÂÂyou made the mess, now fix it.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Draw

Mallorca (15th) v Athletic Bilbao (8th) - 20.00

Well, it seems like thereÃ¢ÂÂs some life in the old Mallorca dog yet. The Balearic club is one of many that are in administration, debts, no money, etc but it seems Mallorca could be rescued from their penury by a handsome stranger on horse. And clutching a cane too. But hopefully thereÃ¢ÂÂs no mad hidden wife being kept in an attic.

Marca are reporting that parties from Arabian lands are interested in club - a nice place to park some yachts - and the ubiquitous agent, Jorge Mendes, is helping everyone get to know each other. More news will apparently be forthcoming after a creditors meeting in the middle of December.

LLL Prediction - Away win

Granada (16th) v Real Zaragoza (19th) - 21.30

As way of a bit of house-keeping, the final 30 minutes of GranadaÃ¢ÂÂs suspended clash with Mallorca will take place on the 7th December at 19.30. Just so you know.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Monday

Sevilla (6th) v Getafe (13th)

In other foreign ownership news, the eventual takeover of Getafe is set for a big date in April when the final decision will be made on whether the romantic proposal made by the Royal Emirates Group last season to bond with the Madrid club will be followed by the football club being formally taken up the aisle, wedded and bedded. Or left at the alter, as happened when a meeting thought to be planned for October never took place.

LLL Prediction - Home win