Leeds get dog abuse after revealing deeply unpopular new crest
The Championship club have unveiled their new badge to great disgruntlement among Whites – but comedy for the neutral
The crest features a 'Leeds salute' (whatever that is) and spells out 'Leeds United' in full instead of the abbreviated 'LUFC'.
The new badge will be used from the start of the 2018/19 season, and replaces the shield that has represented them since 1998.
Leeds's managing director Angus Gunn said: "It became of primary importance that the new crest clearly reflected who we are.
"Everybody knows how proud and passionate the Leeds United fans are, but since I arrived at the club, I have been in awe of the unique connection between the fans and the team.
“Updating the crest is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we are proud to have a new crest that is authentic to Leeds United and honours the quality and loyalty of our fans.
"It is a symbol of ‘strength in unity’ and a proud expression of the club’s identity and history."
According to the club's official statement, 10,000 people were consulted on the design of the crest – but the new design has been greeted with overwhelming negativity on Twitter. So far its suitability has been likened to:
A Pro Evolution Soccer badge (West Yorkshire White FTW!):
Heartburn relief:
Drain unblocker:
Real ale:
Five-a-side banter:
An MLS club:
There's still time to change your mind, Angus.
