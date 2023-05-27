Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview, Sunday 28 May, 4.30pm BST

Looking for a Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream? We've got you covered. Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur is being shown in the UK by BT Sport. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Leeds must beat Tottenham and hope for favours from elsewhere as they seek to avoid relegation to the Championship.

A 3-1 loss to West Ham last weekend has left Sam Allardyce's side on the brink of demotion.

Leeds will be relegated if Everton or Leicester win their respective games against Bournemouth and West Ham, but they must concentrate on their own job for now.

Tottenham will qualify for the Europa Conference League with a win, provided Aston Villa drop points against Brighton.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Leeds will have to make do without Stuart Dallas, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra. Rodrigo Moreno and Patrick Bamford will need to be assessed.

Tottenham will be unable to call upon the services of Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero could undergo late fitness tests.

Form

Leeds have not triumphed in any of their three matches under Allardyce, but their overall winless streak stands at eight games.

Tottenham, who are reportedly close to appointing Arne Slot as their next manager, have taken only four points from the last 21 available.

Referee

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Stadium

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the 37,890-capacity Elland Road in Leeds.

Kick-off and channel

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 28 May in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

