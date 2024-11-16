Leicester City v Man Utd: How to watch WSL game

Leicester City welcome Manchester United to the King Power Stadium on Sunday in the Women's Super League.

The hosts come up against an unbeaten United in the WSL, though recent draws have led to some criticism being aimed at manager Marc Skinner.

Leicester are in the midtable but a win this weekend would make the club more secure as they are currently sat two points outside the relegation spot.

Leicester City v Man Utd: What has Skinner said about recent performances?

Fans can watch the match on the league's YouTube channel with the kick-off scheduled for 3pm GMT.

After a lacklustre display against Aston Villa last time out Skinner called his side a "new team".

"We want to push up the table, qualify for Europe and win leagues," said Skinner. "But we are a brand-new team.

"The number of players I have had to buy to try and close the gap, and the actual time we have had together - we have had to accelerate. Not many teams in the world have to do it that quick.

"We need a little bit of calm - we know where we are headed."

Skinner has taken some criticism for the comments as he has been in charge for just over three years and a number of other teams have had to incorporate several new signings from the summer window.

In FourFourTwo's view the United manager's comments were a clever tactic by Skinner to divert discussion away from his players. His team will have to perform well this weekend or the criticism, which was heavy last season, will start to pile on.

Leicester, meanwhile, have struggled this campaign but have had good spells. Putting together a complete 90 minute performance is what is holding the team back at the moment.

Leicester player Janice Cayman has spoken on the club's belief: "Of course, there are good sides coming up now but we know we can get something.

"It's a tough league and the games have to be played so we're positive to keep playing and turn it around."