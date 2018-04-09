Listen: Wolves commentator nearly expires during frantic final minutes at Cardiff City Stadium

The events of Friday night's game between Wolves and Cardiff City have been rather overshadowed by Neil Warnock's little routine afterwards, in which he took exception to Nuno Espirito Santo's failure to shake his hand. There's nowt so precious as a beaten football manager.

It was a shame, because the game finished in extraordinary fashion, with second-placed Cardiff missing two stoppage-time penalties and leaders Wolves somehow escaping with a win which takes them within an eyelash of promotion.

Ruben Neves scored the only goal of a game which finished 1-0, sending Wolves 11 points clear of third-placed Fulham. Cardiff's buffer is down to two points, albeit with a game in hand.

And here's how the commentary on Wolves TV sounded...

If you haven't already, give the final few minutes of Wolves TV commentary from last night's game a listen. It's worth it.April 7, 2018

As the Twitter promo suggests, it's very much worth it: authentic, breathless madness. Just try listening to the second penalty without thinking about Jack van Gelder's glorious reaction to Dennis Bergkamp's famous goal against Argentina at France '98. Admittedly we've made that pretty hard for you now, but never mind...

