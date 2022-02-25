Live
Europa League last-16 draw and Europa Conference League last-16 draw build-up LIVE!
West Ham, Rangers and Barcelona await their opponents in the Europa League last-16 draw, while Leicester are in the pot for the Europa Conference League draw
By Conor Pope published
The Europa League last-16 draw is expected to begin around 11am GMT, with the Europa Conference League last-16 draw beginning around 12pm GMT. Find out everything you need to know about the Europa League draw here, including where to watch it.
Latest reports from Martyn Ziegler at The Times, the Champions League final will be in Paris, at the Parc Des Princes:
NEW: Paris will host this season’s Champions League final.February 25, 2022
For now, though, back to the draws.
Let's start with the Europa League. Sixteen teams go into the next round, with eight progressing from the round that finished last night (more on those games shortly) and eight seeded teams progressing straight from having topped their groups earlier in the competition.
UNSEEDED
Atalanta
Barcelona
Porto
Real Betis
Braga
RB Leipzig
Rangers
Sevilla
SEEDED
Bayer Leverkusen
Eintracht Frankfurt
Monaco
Spartak Moskva
Crvena zvezda
Galatasaray
Lyon
West Ham
We'll update you on the outcome of that meeting when we have that news. Current expectations are that the Champions League final will be moved but no new host decided yet, and that Russia World Cup qualifier play-offs will be moved to a neutral country.
Remember, even if Russia do qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they will not be able to compete as they are currently serving a doping ban. What that means in practice is that Russia will play, but not be called Russia or wear a Russia kit.
The next round draws aren't the only thing happening today: UEFA has also called an extraordinary meeting to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
As things stand, May's Champions League final is set to take place in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg. This meeting, which is currently taking place, is expected to decide to move the venue, though it may not decide on a new host city today.
There is also the matter of what to do about next month's World Cup qualifiers. Poland are set to play Russia away on Thursday, March 24, with either Sweden or the Czech Republic then playing away at Russia should Russia win.
Yesterday, Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic's football associations co-signed a statement refusing to travel to Russia for those games.
Polish, Czech and Swedish FAs jointly tell FIFA they refuse to travel to Russia to play World Cup play-off matches next month over safety concerns. Want “immediate” reaction from FIFA and UEFA. Russia would face Sweden or the Czech Republic if they beat Poland https://t.co/uGzAxuB2OzFebruary 24, 2022
Welcome to FourFourTwo's Europa League and Europa Conference League draws liveblog! We'll be covering all the build-up ahead of the draw starting at 11am, then a bit of reaction as we find out who the likes of West Ham, Rangers, Barcelona and Leicester will play next.
