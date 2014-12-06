Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland: What was the only Prem game to produce fewer shots on target this season?
By Jon Fadugba
Opta's facts and stats from Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland, using Stats Zone...
Liverpool have now won just 2 of their last 8 games after drawing at home with Sunderland in a drab goalless draw.
Steven Gerrard was again left on the bench by Brendan Rodgers, with Lucas Leiva assuming duties in central midfield, racking up a game-high 84/95 passes. Raheem Sterling also created 4 chances, more than any other player, and beat his man on 8 out of 13 attempts, making him the game's best dribbler. But Sunderland were resolute and strong defensively, restricting Liverpool to just 2 shots on target all game.
In terms of shots produced its was one of the worst games of the season, but a hard-earned point keeps Sunderland two points above the relegation zone in 14th.
- This was the second successive Premier League at Anfield where neither side directed a shot on target in the first half.
- It took until the 63rd minute for the first shot on target in this game (via Lucas Leiva for Liverpool).
- Sunderland have been involved in 5 0-0 draws this season in the Premier League; more than any other side.
- Liverpool vs Aston Villa in September (2) is the only Premier League game this season to produce fewer shots on target than Liverpool’s game with Sunderland today (3).
- Sunderland have failed to find the back of net in 7 of their last 11 Premier League games and 3 of their last 4.
- Liverpool have won 5 and lost just 1 of the last 10 Premier League meetings with Sunderland (D4).
