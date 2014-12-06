Liverpool 0-0 Sunderland: What was the only Prem game to produce fewer shots on target this season?

Liverpool have now won just 2 of their last 8 games after drawing at home with Sunderland in a drab goalless draw.

Steven Gerrard was again left on the bench by Brendan Rodgers, with Lucas Leiva assuming duties in central midfield, racking up a game-high 84/95 passes. Raheem Sterling also created 4 chances, more than any other player, and beat his man on 8 out of 13 attempts, making him the game's best dribbler. But Sunderland were resolute and strong defensively, restricting Liverpool to just 2 shots on target all game.

In terms of shots produced its was one of the worst games of the season, but a hard-earned point keeps Sunderland two points above the relegation zone in 14th.

This was the second successive Premier League at Anfield where neither side directed a shot on target in the first half.

It took until the 63rd minute for the first shot on target in this game (via Lucas Leiva for Liverpool).

Sunderland have been involved in 5 0-0 draws this season in the Premier League; more than any other side.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa in September (2) is the only Premier League game this season to produce fewer shots on target than Liverpool’s game with Sunderland today (3).

Sunderland have failed to find the back of net in 7 of their last 11 Premier League games and 3 of their last 4.

Liverpool have won 5 and lost just 1 of the last 10 Premier League meetings with Sunderland (D4).

