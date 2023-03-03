Liverpool signing Mason Mount from Chelsea could be a LOT more realistic than you realise

Liverpool are pursuing Mason Mount, Chelsea contract rebel and England international, according to the latest rumours.

But while it's no secret that top of the list sits Mount's international colleague Jude Bellingham, the Blues midfielder may be a more likely signing for the Merseysiders in what would still be a league-shocking transfer.

Players of Mount's profile don't move between these two clubs too often, with Fernando Torres perhaps being the last over a decade ago. Yet this is a very different move and one that could suit all parties down to the ground.

Mason Mount would suit Liverpool tactically down to a tee, from what we've seen at Chelsea

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel leant on Mount in his midfield (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Mason Mount has his detractors – but at his peak, he's been the first name on the teamsheet for former managers.

That's because he fulfils a very specific job in midfield. Mount is creative enough, in the top 8% of players in Europe's top five leagues for progressive passes. He offers a late burst into the final third and 29 goals and assists combined last season is not to be sniffed at – especially in a Chelsea side that has lacked creativity for a while. Yet it's off the ball that every manager falls in love with Mount, appreciating the hard yards he does out of possession, executing pressing traps to a tee and finding himself able to jump to opponents in possession to make interceptions.

It ticks a number of boxes for Jurgen Klopp. His Liverpool side were famed for their flat, workmanlike trio in the middle of the park who didn't offer too much going forward, leaving the hard work to the forwards and full-backs – but as the Reds have evolved, the likes of Thiago and Harvey Elliott have been brought in as creative sparks.

But Klopp's side has lost that discipline in the press that they previously had. Mount was a fulcrum of Thomas Tuchel's side – another former Borussia Dortmund high-intensity press enthusiast – and on either the left-wing or the lefthand side of the midfield three, he would effortlessly slot into Klopp's heavy metal football, as a positionally solid, technically secure option.

Liverpool have other areas they need to improve

How Liverpool could line up, should they sign Mason Mount and two other starters (Image credit: Future)

There are a number of positions in Liverpool's side that need fixing. Their defence has leaked goals this term, the buildup is a worry and as mentioned, the midfield needs reshaping – potentially with two or three new players rather than the one fix-all marquee buy.

Jude Bellingham might be essential to Liverpool but he's also expensive. Rumours place the Dortmund star at around £100 million – not leaving too much more cash to rebuild the rest of the side. Real Madrid want the starlet, as do Manchester City (opens in new tab), potentially driving the price up even further.

Liverpool, therefore, have two choices: do they spend the majority of their budget on one player in Bellingham, with smaller signings filling out the rest of the team – or they distribute it more evenly?

There should also be the consideration that Bellingham isn't going to be a surefire fix. While the teen has been outstanding since his breakthrough in Germany, excellent for England and great in the Champions League, too, could he struggle in the Premier League, like Jadon Sancho has? Liverpool's last midfield buy from the Bundesliga, Naby Keita, may be a cautionary tale – and though Bellingham is a whole different case and a completely different player, there is still an element of risk with any transfer of such huge proportions.

Mount could cost half of what Bellingham would

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp doesn't have a whole lot of money to play with this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea are struggling to tie Mount down to one of the super-contracts they've dished out to recent signings. With him approaching the end of his current deal in 2024, the Blues may have no choice but to let him go this summer.

And the midfielder isn't nearly as in-demand as Bellingham. If the next big thing is going for £100m, Mount may only leave for £50m – maybe less – if Chelsea want to get something for him leaving… especially if Liverpool are the only ones linked.

Of course, Bellingham and Mount could both join. Mount may only be a Plan B that Liverpool are thinking about – and with the talk of the teen being a "priority", Klopp may believe that Bellingham answers more problems in his side than several signings perhaps could. Maybe Liverpool will receive the budget to bring a £100m buy to Anfield plus adequate competition in midfield and defence.

But the more that the Reds' ailing squad come into question, the more that Bellingham will feel less of a necessity and more of a luxury. Can Liverpool really afford to spend huge on one player again – like this did last season with Darwin Nunez – when there are other deficiencies that need addressing?