The lucky to be alive weekend preview

With a new census just around the corner, exact population figures are unavailable for Argentina. The last time they did a head count was in 2001, but clever people in offices crunched numbers and believe the current figure to be about 40,130,000.

Throw in a few hundred thousand gringos and foreigners passing through, weâÂÂre probably at the 40,500,000 mark in total.

This, then, is roughly the number of people who ought to wake up every single day and thank their chosen person or object of worship - just for being alive. In Argentina, apparently, âÂÂyou have to be grateful they donâÂÂt kill you.âÂÂ

So says Vélez right-back Fabián Cubero, whose agent was relieved of 658,000 pesos (ã107,000) as he left a bank earlier this week. The money was destined for Cubero, as part of a bonus from his club.

Now, Cubero is something of a mix of Alan Ball and David Beckham - the former on the basis of the pitch of his voice rather than hair colour, the latter on the basis of his partner, but that shouldnâÂÂt make him a target for thieves. Only it does.

CuberoâÂÂs wife, Nicole Neumann, is in the upper echelons of the WAG league table, as a TV presenter, model and general tabloid fodder. But much like her husbandâÂÂs accountant, Miss Neumann was the centre of a similar incident in April. Allegedly stopped at gunpoint (weâÂÂre not alleging because we might be sued, but because several accounts suggest Nicole was telling porkies), a startled Neumann then said âÂÂthey kill you for anything,â and suggested sheâÂÂd have to leave the country just to be able to go out for a stroll with her kids.

The curious thing about both Cubero and NeumannâÂÂs stories is that, evidently, they are around to tell the tale, and so is the accountant. But only just - they escaped. So with a fist full of paranoia and carpe diem, we should all thank our lucky stars to be breathing and watch as much fútbol para todos as is humanly possible, because in Argentina you never knowing when you are likely to be brutally executed coming out of a bank while carrying thousands of pesos.

Given the recent spat of traffic accidents, you are actually more likely to be run over by a bus, but it doesnâÂÂt generate quite the same headlines.

So, if you brave the outside world, in and amongst the various clashes this weekend, are two stand-out games. First up is on Saturday where the âÂÂbattle of the barrioâ is on â Lanús against Banfield - where local bragging rights are settled between two sides who traditionally failed to make much of a mark on Argentine football, but have both won the league title in the past three years, and both look like decent outside bets for challenging again this year.

Then on Sunday afternoon, or by Sunday night, we should have more of an idea of the state of the mess in Boca. Apart from their performance, they could be looking for a new coach. Boca host league leaders Vélez, and a defeat will signal the end of Claudio BorghiâÂÂs reign - we know this because after just three games Borghi himself said heâÂÂd quit if he lost to Vélez.

Whether or not the back three of Cellay, Insaurralde and Caruzzo finally click, or whether the front two of Viatri and Palermo gel remains to be seen. Vélez, albeit at home, is not the game you would risk your future employment on.

That said, according to some people, just leaving your house is a risk not worth taking, as âÂÂtheyâ might kill you. Better stay at home at watch it on the telly...

Fixtures

Huracán v NewellâÂÂs

Lanús v Banfield

Tigre v Quilmes

Colón v Godoy Cruz

San Lorenzo v All Boys

Independiente v Arsenal

Argentinos v River

Boca v Vélez

Olimpo v Racing

(Estudiantes v Gimnasia postponed till 29/September after midweek Recopa âÂÂactionâÂÂ)

