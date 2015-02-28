Man Utd 2-0 Sunderland: What does Wayne Rooney now need just one more of to match Thierry Henry?

Wayne Rooney was restored to a more attacking role in Manchester United's line-up and celebrated it with a brace as Louis van Gaal's side hit 30 shots on goal but took 66 minutes to eventually see off 10-man Sunderland.

The Black Cats made little impression as an attacking force, completing just 18 attacking third passes all afternoon compared to United's 220, but it took a penalty-kick to break the deadlock midway through the second half.

Referee Roger East didn't exactly cover himself in glory - sending off Wes Brown instead of actual offender John O'Shea - before Rooney dispatched the spot-kick and later added a second to ensure the Red Devils won for the 8th time in 9 home games.

Rooney ended a run of 8 Premier League games without a goal for Man United.

Rooney became the first player in Premier League history to score 10+ goals in 11 successive seasons.

Rooney scored his 33rd Premier League brace. Only 2 players have more in Premier League history (Alan Shearer 46, Thierry Henry 34).

Since the start of last season, Wes Brown has picked up at least 2 more red cards than any other Premier League player (4).

Brown received his 4th red card for Sunderland in the Premier League. The only player to receive more for them is Lee Cattermole (5). Each of those Brown dismissals has come since November 2013.

United have won 11 and lost just 1 of their 14 Premier League home games against Sunderland (D2).

The Black Cats have won just 1 of their last 26 Premier League games against Man United (W1 D6 L19).

