Manchester United extend unbeaten run to two days

David Moyes has silenced the critics after his Manchester United side put together a run of 48 hours without defeat.

After Sunday’s 3-0 humiliation at home to Liverpool, many pundits speculated that Moyes’ job could be under threat.

But those so-called experts must now be regretting writing Moyes off after a gutsy two-day spell during which United haven’t even conceded a goal.

“People were very quick to criticise after the Liverpool result, but I knew after that game we had a much easier spell coming up,” Moyes told FourFourTwo.com on Tuesday afternoon.

“I always saw this period as being one in which we could avoid defeat and rebuild our confidence, and so it has proved.

“I honestly believe we can push on and extend this run for at least another 24 hours or so.”

The real test for Moyes will come on Wednesday evening, when his team must play a match against another team – a situation that United have struggled to deal with effectively so far this season.

However, Moyes remains upbeat about the visit of Olympiakos and feels the unbeaten streak could continue.

“I think we can get a draw,” he explained. “I just know how much it’d mean to the fans if we could dig deep and get a 0-0.”