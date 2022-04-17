Manchester United report: Plans to cash in on Dean Henderson potentially scuppered by one major snag

Manchester United's plans on cashing in on wantaway goalkeeper Dean Henderson may be scuppered by the England internaitonal's colossal wages, it has been revealed.

That's according to separate reports in The Sun and The Star, with the former reporting that any move for Henderson may depend on United coughing up a portion of his eye-watering £120,000-per-week wages.

Henderson, 25, is reportedly unhappy at Old Trafford after growing frustrated over a lack of playing time this season. It had appeared that Henderson could be United's No.1 goalkeeper for a short time, as former gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred him to David De Gea during preseason.

That spell between the sticks was interrupted by injury, however, and Henderson has collected only a handful of apparances since then, with his playing time usually restricted to the cup competitions. After impressong on loan at relegated Sheffiled United last season, Henderson made clear his intention to play this term, but has made only six appearances.

That disappointment has led to links away from Old Trafford, with nouveau riche Newcastle linked with a £40m bid in January. Those rumours proved to be just that, though, and Henderson is now hopefuly of a move away this summer.

United's asking price could be doable for some clubs, but his wages are a potential issue. The £120,000-per-week United are paying him not to play is astronomical and could be fiercly prohibitive for all but a few teams.

Newcastle's failure to make a bid in January indicates them may not be as interested as first thought, and now a loan with his parent club forking out a hefty portion of his salary seems the most likely outcome. Failure to secure a move away would likely cost Henderson a place on the plane to Qatar with England in November.

