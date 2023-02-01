Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Carabao Cup clash

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview, Wednesday February 1, 8pm GMT

Looking for a Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Carabao Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester United just need to avoid the most improbable of collapses against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford to book their place in the Carabao Cup final.

The Red Devils cruised to a 3-0 semi-final first leg win at the City Ground last week to put one foot in the Wembley final, with Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes on the scoresheet.

Erik ten Hag's side still need to finish the job here against their Premier League rivals though, as they look to reach their first final in any competition since the 2018 FA Cup.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

Christian Eriksen is out for several months at least following a tough challenge from Andy Carroll in United's 3-1 FA Cup win over Reading. New signing Marcel Sabitzer will not be in Erik ten Hag's squad for Wednesday night's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest because he is still completing his visa process.

Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot and Donny van de Beek are also out, while Jadon Sancho is a doubt.

For Forest, Morgan Gibbs-White is a doubt after hurting himself in the first leg.

Steve Cooper wil also be without Moussa Niakhate, Giulian Biancone, Taiwo Awoniyi, Cheikhou Kouyate, Omar Richards and Dean Henderson.

Form

Manchester United: WWLDW

Nottingham Forest: LDWDL

Referee

Peter Bankes will be the referee for Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest.

Stadium

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest will be played at Old Trafford.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 1 February in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on ESPN in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Future)

International Carabao Cup TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) are the Carabao Cup rights holders in the United Kingdom.

• USA: ESPN (opens in new tab) broadcasts the Carabao Cup in the United States. You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99 per year

• Canada: The way to watch Carabao Cup football in 2022/23 is DAZN (opens in new tab), where a monthly subscription costs $24.99.

• Australia and New Zealand: beIN Sports (opens in new tab) shows the Carabao Cup in both Australia and New Zealand. Sign up in Australia for $19.99 a month, and in New Zealand for $31.99 a month.