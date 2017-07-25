Marcos Alonso fires in a scorcher as Chelsea lose to Bayern Munich

Chelsea were defeated 3-2 by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday.

Bayern raced into a 3-0 lead within half an hour: Rafinha broke the deadlock in the sixth minute, before Thomas Muller scored a high-quality brace to give the Germans a comfortable lead.

But Chelsea didn't lie down and pulled a goal back in the third minute of first-half stoppage time via Alonso.

Victor Moses's low cross from the right was missed by Michy Batshuayi but met by the Spaniard, who leathered an effort past Bayern goalkeeper Tom Starke.

Chelsea grabbed a late second through Batshuayi, while £70m signing Alvaro Morata made his first appearance in blue off the bench, but Bayern ran out 3-2 winners in Singapore's National Stadium.

