Mario Balotelli lashes home excellent first-time strike in Ligue 1
Balotelli produced a delightful finish to score Nice's decisive goal against Nantes at the weekend
The Italian striker continues to impress on his French adventure, and scored his 13th goal in 19 appearances in all competitions for 2017/18 on Sunday.
With the game tied at 1-1, Balotelli delivered the necessary moment of magic to put the visitors into the lead.
On the counter-attack, Balotelli picked up Alain Saint-Maximin's pass and caught everybody off guard – including goalkeeper Anton Tatarusanu, crucially – by striking the ball first-time into the bottom corner.
The 27-year-old's celebration, of course, was nothing more than nonchalant (although he did go on to celebrate with a pitch-invader).
Nice held on to their one-goal lead which secured the south coast outfit a crucial victory – their third in a row, which lifts them up to eighth.
