Marseille fans hit back with strong message to Patrice Evra after Europa League attack
Marseille fans criticised their suspended full-back with a strongly worded banner during Sunday's 5-0 victory over Caen
The former Manchester United defender was indefinitely suspended by the Ligue 1 club after he karate-kicked a fan ahead of Marseille's clash with Vitoria Guimaraes in the Europa League on Thursday night.
Reports in France suggest the 36-year-old was racially abused, but Marseille fans have already turned on him.
A banner was unfurled from the home support with the message: "You thought you were above the institution OM and its supporters. We don't want you wearing our colours. F*** off Evra."
Evra broke his silence on Sunday evening by posting on Instagram, writing: "Great result tonight well done guys I’m really proud of you. Thanks to all real olympique [sic] Marseille fans.. I’m receiving so much support from them."
