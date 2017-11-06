Marseille fans hit back with strong message to Patrice Evra after Europa League attack

The former Manchester United defender was indefinitely suspended by the Ligue 1 club after he karate-kicked a fan ahead of Marseille's clash with Vitoria Guimaraes in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Reports in France suggest the 36-year-old was racially abused, but Marseille fans have already turned on him.

A banner was unfurled from the home support with the message: "You thought you were above the institution OM and its supporters. We don't want you wearing our colours. F*** off Evra."

Evra broke his silence on Sunday evening by posting on Instagram, writing: "Great result tonight well done guys I’m really proud of you. Thanks to all real olympique [sic] Marseille fans.. I’m receiving so much support from them."

