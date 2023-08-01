Middlesbrough season preview 2023/24: Why Boro are a force to be reckoned with
FourFourTwo's Middlesbrough season preview 2023/24 – can Michael Carrick continue his impressive trajectory as a manager with the club?
The Middlesbrough season preview 2023/24 wonders whether Boro can go one better this season and achieve automatic promotion.
If taking Middlesbrough from 21st to 4th in the Championship, with an attractive style, while nurturing the young Hayden Hackney, gives Michael Carrick hubris after his first six months as a manager, he can remind himself that they leaked 35 goals in 30 games. Fix that, replace key loanees, and promotion is his.
Of course, that's easier said than done, with Cameron Archer returning to parent club Aston Villa, while Chuba Akpom could easily move up a division from the Championship, too. Regardless, Carrick has got the feel-good factor back at the Riverside, it's all about capitalising on it now.
Middlesbrough season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Josh Hollis (@joshhollis)
Last season was brilliant, even if it finally ended with a whimper. Turning a season that was going nowhere into one of the most exciting in recent memory was alien to most Boro fans!
This season will be different because expectations will be on us to be up there challenging again from the start.
The big talking point is can we hold on to Chuba Akpom and get Cameron Archer back on loan from Aston Villa?
Our most underrated player is Riley McGree, a lovely technical player who we really miss between the lines when he isn’t playing.
Look out for 20-year-old striker Josh Coburn, back from a pretty successful loan at Bristol Rovers and pushing for a more prominent role this season.
The opposition player who grinds my gears is Jed Wallace. He always plays well against us.
The thing my club really gets right is recruitment. Say it quietly, but it’s been good for a couple of windows now.
Fans think our owner is still one of the best around. You’ll always hear some grumbles, but Steve Gibson is a true Teessider who continues to pour money into the club.
The one change I’d make would be more attractive ticket prices. Season tickets and walk-ups remain among the highest in the division, despite Teesside being a low-income area.
The player I’d happily drive to another club is forward Matthew Hoppe. I’m not sure what he does, other than change his hair colour a lot.
The pantomime villain will be Neil Warnock, back for another run at Huddersfield. Hopefully, it’ll be the booing send-off he has always craved. More likely is our inevitable 1-0 defeat.
I won’t be happy unless we have another 20-goal season from a striker in the league, after not having one since Bernie Slaven in 1989/90.
The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that Michael Carrick is magic; he’s changed the club’s whole vibe, with attractive football and great man-management. We hope he can keep it going.
If he left, he should be replaced by Tony Mowbray. Bring him home, but give him a decent budget this time.
We’ll finish 2nd.
