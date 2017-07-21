MLS forward Kei Kamara rants about socks after receiving hefty fine

Always outspoken and unapologetic, the New England Revolution striker has laid into the authorities after being handed a fine by Major League Soccer.

The 32-year-old picked up the punishment for wearing a pair of Trusox support socks - a piece of kit that MLS do not authorise.

Kamara, who was given a yellow card last season for twerking in a goal celebration, contacted the MLS player's union for some support but says none was given to him.

So now he's taken to Twitter to make his feelings known - not just to the league and player's union, but the entire world.

In the video, he points to Toronto duo Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley, both U.S. internationals, who wear the same brand of sock and have not picked up fines.

So basically, he has a point. Even though he might now land himself in even more trouble...

Yes fines only KEI KAMARA $1,250. July 20, 2017

