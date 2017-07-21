Adidas release various third kits designed by fans, including Manchester United's

In a bold move by the kit makers, they've handed the creative reins over to loyal supporters of all six clubs to create their team's third strip. The new designs were designed and produced using the adidas Football Creator Studio platform.

All of the submitted kits were exposed to fan voting in a ‘battlemode’ that saw the most popular kits shortlisted to a top 100. The winners for each club were then chosen by a judging panel, which featured some of the club's most iconic players.

The results turned out to be very impressive, as you can see below. Manchester United's kit was in fact crafted by Nello Carotenuto, a 21-year-old computer science student from the University of Salerno.

