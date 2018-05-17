Mohamed Salah's boots are now on exhibition in the British Museum

It's been quite the season for Mohamed Salah, who can now add a place in the British Museum to his twin player-of-the-year awards, his new 38-game Premier League single-season scoring record and upcoming appearance at the World Cup.

Yes, that's right: his boots will be added to the Egyptian collection. Mummies, bits of pyramid and... er, a pair of vibrant green and blue Adidas boots.

Neal Spencer, Keeper of Ancient Egypt and Sudan at the museum said: “This acquisition brings the British Museum’s world-famous Egyptian collection right up to date.

“The boots tell a story of a modern Egyptian icon, performing in the UK, with a truly global impact. Displayed amid the statues of ancient pharaohs, we now show the boots with which Mo Salah won the Golden Boot for Liverpool.

“Salah will shortly lead his national team, known as the Pharaohs, to the World Cup finals. This acquisition builds on our recent project to acquire objects to tell the story of day-to-day life in 20th- and 21st-century Egypt. From sport to entertainment, worldwide trade to design, this collection is now accessible to all - like those from other periods of Egypt’s rich history.”

Tutankhamun didn't die for this.

