New Nike Tottenham 2022/23 home kit released: Spurs subtly reinvent their look with a classy neon-tinged shirt

The new Nike Tottenham 2022/23 home kit has been released and it's a slick new update to last year's ultra-minimal effort.

We know what to expect from Spurs by now and Nike seem perfectly suited to the north Londoners, offering shirts that are simplistic with lovely details. The big news of this one is Day-Glo elements that have added to the colour – and it's one of the classiest home jerseys we've seen so far this summer.

It's football shirt season of course, with Premier League and European sides busy getting their threads released for the following season. It won't be long before the World Cup kits are out – the Women's Euros shirts are already dropping, too.

"The Home Kit launch – Dare To Do True – is the first instalment in our Dare To Do series, a five-part campaign which provides a contemporary twist on our iconic motto," Tottenham themselves say.

"It celebrates a classic shirt design that brings a sense of authenticity and togetherness amongst our fans. The lilywhite shirt, made from 100% recycled polyester, is accentuated by neon volt detail that is visible throughout and complemented by navy blue shorts and white socks."

Tottenham will of course be donning this one in the Champions League next season, with their away and third shirts to follow soon. The top will be worn for the first time when Antonio Conte's side visit South Korea for a preseason tour this summer – so expect this one to be popular in Son Heung-min's homeland.

"The new Home Kit is launched with a video from innovative London film-maker Salim Adam and showcases the shirt as a symbol of unity and pride, with a series of raw player and fan portraits paying homage to the modern tapestry of Tottenham and its fans," Spurs continue.

(Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur)

"The piece features male and female squad members, Academy players, Club legends and an authentic fan voiceover, with a number of ‘blink-and-you’ll-miss-them’ discoverable moments for true fans."