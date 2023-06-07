New Zealand Women's World Cup 2023 squad: most recent call ups

The New Zealand Women’s World Cup 2023 squad will make history as one of the two hosts of the tournament. The players selected will get the opportunity to play in front of their home fans.

New Zealand have been in the group stage of the past four Women's World Cup but have never made it past that point. In fact their biggest international success probably came at the 2012 Olympics in London, when they made it to the quarter-finals.

Recent results for the Football Ferns have been pretty poor however. Until a recent draw with Iceland, they were on a five game losing run, and have not won a game since September of last year when they beat the Philippines 2-1.

In April's international break Hannah Wilkinson equalised for them after Dagny Brynjarsdottir had put Iceland ahead. But they then lost their second game of the break 3-0 to Nigeria.

Despite being a small nation, New Zealand have developed a number of talented footballers over the years. Their squad is definitely on the older side with a number of their key players potentially playing at their last major tournament.

Key to the way New Zealand play is captain Ali Riley. The 35 year old has played all over the world with her immense experience being crucial to their defence. She is a leader both on and off the pitch, and also captains Angel City in the NWSL.

Riley's experience is complemented by Ria Percival who normally plays ahead of her in midfield. Percival suffered an ACL injury which ruled her out of the majority of this season but has recently returned to the pitch for a club Tottenham, and will surely go straight back into New Zealand's squad for the World Cup.

One interesting selection might be within the goalkeeping pool. Aston Villa's Anna Leat has picked up a handful of caps over the years, initially making her senior debut as a 16 year old. Leat has usurped England international Hannah Hampton at club level at points this season, and whilst she is unlikely to start ahead of the experienced Erin Nayler, could be a pick for the future.

New Zealand are in World Cup Group A with Norway, the Philippines and Canada, their first World Cup fixture is against Norway on July 20 and below is their most recent 25-player team, ahead of announcing their final World Cup squad by July 9.

New Zealand Women's World Cup 2023 squad

New Zealand Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Most recent call ups

GK: Erin Nayler (IFK Norrköping)

GK: Brianna Edwards (Bankstown City)

GK: Murphy Sheaff (Jacksonville Dolphins)

DF: Kate Taylor (Wellington Phoenix)

DF: Claudia Bunge (Melbourne Victory)

DF: CJ Bott (Leicester City)

DF: Meikayla Moore (Glasgow City)

DF: Ali Riley (Angel City)

DF: Michaela Foster (Wellington Phoenix)

DF: Katie Bowen (Melbourne City)

DF: Grace Neville (London City Lionesses)

DF: Mackenzie Barry (Wellington Phoenix)

DF: Elizabeth Anton (Perth Glory)

MF: Malia Steinmetz (Western Sydney Wanderers)

MF: Daisy Cleverley (Køge)

MF: Olivia Chance (Celtic)

MF: Betsy Hassett (Wellington Phoenix)

MF: Ava Collins (St John's Red Storm)

FW: Gabi Rennie (Arizona State Sun Devils)

FW: Grace Jale (Canberra United)

FW: Paige Satchell (Wellington Phoenix)

FW: Hannah Wilkinson (Melbourne City)

FW: Indiah-Page Riley (Brisbane Roar)

New Zealand manager

Who is the New Zealand's manager?

Jitka Klimková is a Czech former footballer. The 48 year old made only two appearances for the Czech Republic before moving into coaching as a 30 year old. She has previously worked with youth age groups in the Czech Republic, New Zealand and the United States. Klimková is the first woman appointed to coach New Zealand on a full-time basis.

When will the New Zealand squad be announced?

New Zealand are set to play a friendly against Vietnam on 10th July, before opening their World Cup campaign against Norway on 20th July. With so many of their players spread around the world, New Zealand do not have an obvious break in which to announce their squad, so will likely select their players at some point in June.

How many players are the New Zealand allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

New Zealand will be able to select 23 players as part of their historic squad for their home World Cup. Some countries did request to have bigger squads but that was turned down by FIFA who insisted the 23 limit was respected.