Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal: Mitrovic has picked up a red and two yellows in how many minutes?

Arsenal eased to a comfortable win at St James' Park as 10-man Newcastle yet again paid the price for poor discipline.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's deflected strike in the second half ultimately settled matters but Arsene Wenger's side were much more comfortable than the scoreline suggested as their hosts failed to test Petr Cech once.

Newcastle saw young striker Aleksandar Mitrovic sent off for a mindless studs-up challenge on Francis Coquelin inside 16 minutes, following two quickfire bookings in his previous three Premier League appearances (see the particulars in below Opta facts). The Magpies finished the game with eight of their 11 starting players carded.

The result means Newcastle are still winless in the Premier League under new manager Steve McClaren, and have drawn blanks in three of their four matches so far.

Arsenal boss Wenger will be pleased with his side's win, but the Frenchman will find it difficult to escape questions about his side's impotency in front of goal having arguably made harder work of this than they should have. Theo Walcott was particularly guilty in the first half, missing two key chances at 0-0.

Match facts

STATS ZONE

Arsenal have now won 8 successive Premier League games against Newcastle United.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been given a red card and two yellows in his first four Premier League appearances for the Magpies.

Mitrovic was sent off after 15:35 minutes today. He was booked 0:22 seconds after coming on in his first match and 01:31 minutes after coming on in his second match.

Newcastle have been shown nine red cards since the start of last season, more than any other Premier League side.

Despite having had 54 shots (excl. blocked), Arsenal have scored only three goals in the Premier League this season – and two of these have been own goals.

Newcastle have won just 2 of their 12 home Premier League matches in 2015 (W2 D4 L6).

Arsenal are unbeaten in 9 Premier League visits to St James’ Park (W5 D4).

Arsene Wenger has won 10 of his 11 meetings with Steve McClaren in the Premier League (L1).

