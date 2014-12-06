Newcastle 2-1 Chelsea: How many minutes was it since Chelsea last conceded before today?

Ten-man Newcastle put in an impressive performance to beat Chelsea 2-1; Jose Mourinho's winless record at St James' Park in the Premier League extended to five games after two goals from super-sub Papiss Cisse won the day for the Magpies.

Chelsea showed attacking impetus early on and for much of the game, racking up 26 efforts on goal. But Newcastle were more ruthless, and Cisse knocked in two second half goals to win it for Alan Pardew's men, who had Steven Taylor sent off and suffered a late scare when Didier Drogba turned in a Cesc Fabregas free-kick to offer the Blues a lifeline.

Papiss Cissé's first strike ended a run of 498 minutes in all competitions since Chelsea last conceded a goal.

Papiss Cissé has now scored 4 Premier League goals against Chelsea – against no side has he scored more often.

Steven Taylor was given his fourth Premier League red card – a joint-high for Newcastle alongside Batty and Dabizas.

Since the start of last season, Newcastle have been shown more red cards than any other Premier League side (9).

Didier Drogba has scored in consecutive Premier League appearances for Chelsea for the first time since February 2012.

Cesc Fabregas collected his 11th assist of the season in the Premier League - only 2 players beat that tally last season (Gerrard 13, Suarez 12).

This was the fourth time that Chelsea have been behind in a Premier League game this season and the first that they have not managed to win (W3 L1).

The Magpies are the only team yet to score in the opening 30 minutes of their league matches this season. Their earliest goal this season has come in the 37th minute.

Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea have never won at St James’ Park in 5 Premier League visits (D2 L3).

Chelsea’s joint-best-ever unbeaten run of 23 competitive matches has come to an end (W17 D6 before today).

