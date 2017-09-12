Nike release sleek third kits for Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester City

While Manchester City have been with Nike for some time now, Chelsea and Tottenham joined for the 2017/18 season.

As is the sporting giant's wont when it comes to making football kits, only colours, badges and sponsors separate each side's templated kit.

And though heavy likenesses there may be, it's hard not to be keen on Nike's efforts – as modelled by the likes of Antonio Rüdiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Marcos Alonso, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Danilo, Christian Eriksen and Eric Dier below.

The kits should all get some wear during the coming months, as all three clubs embark on Champions League campaigns across Europe. Phwoooaaar.

In Other News... On FourFourTwo.com