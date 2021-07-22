Nike unveil new Tottenham away shirt ahead of 2021/22 season

Nike have unveiled the new Tottenham Hotspur away kit and it's striking to say the least.

The vibrant colour scheme has been compared to paint, an oil spill, marble, and the beginning of the universe by fans online, due to its vibrant and unusual colour scheme.

While hard to categorise as being one colour, the away shirt is mainly blue and dark blue, but also features splashes of pink, white and red. AIA remain the sponsor for another season, and this logo, along with the Nike swoosh and club crest, completes the zany arrangement in acid yellow.

The official press release explains that the north Londoners' new away attire has a "new generation of creativity embodied within this striking print". We're not entirely sure what this means, either. But we do enjoy something a bit different at FFT and this kit is certainly that.

The kit that players will wear on the pitch as well as the replica jerseys for the fans are constructed with 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles.

The 2021/22 Tottenham Hotspur away kit will be available to from nike.com on July 22, before going on full retail from 30 July.

