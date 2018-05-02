Marouane Fellaini slams Jamie Carragher as "the guy who spat on a girl from his car"

Two years ago, the former Liverpool defender wrote in his Daily Mail column that Fellaini was a "menace in the worst possible sense", and that he hoped "we never see them [his elbows] in the Premier League again" after the Belgium international threw one at Robert Huth.

At the time, Fellaini told Sport/Voetbal magazine that Carragher was the "champion of blah blah blah and the world champion of breaking legs".

Now, he's revived his war of words with Carragher by referring to the Sky Sports football pundit's current suspension for a spitting incident in March.

Fellaini told the same magazine: "How can someone like Carragher lecture me? The guy who spat on a girl from his car after Manchester United-Liverpool.

"You know, the critics help you progress; you end up working more, you want to show them they're wrong."

Fellaini also discussed how talks over a new contract at United are going, and was rather critical about the club's handling of the process. Read all about it here.

See also...

Rochdale fans pay for Spanish superfan to seeteamplay for very first time

Max Gradel 'suspects' Toulouse team-mate has stolen his Rolex watch

In Other News...