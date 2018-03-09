Trending

The official 2018 World Cup song is out... and it's no Wavin' Flag

Following in the famed footsteps of such greats as Anastacia, Pitbull and... er, Ricky Martin – it's Jason Derulo! No risk of ear worm here...

Jason Derulo World Cup song

Terrific news! The new World Cup song is out.

This, to give it its full title, is the Coca-Cola Anthem for the 2018 World Cup. Bad news! It's by Jason Derulo.

Never mind: this is just the latest effort in a patchy history of official anthems. Put it this way: 2018 is the second time that Pitbull has enjoyed an official anthem, and the fourth in a row that Shakira has landed a spot (though we'll let her off since she's actually got some talent). 

Now, all together now... 

... no? 

