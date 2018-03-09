The official 2018 World Cup song is out... and it's no Wavin' Flag
Following in the famed footsteps of such greats as Anastacia, Pitbull and... er, Ricky Martin – it's Jason Derulo! No risk of ear worm here...
Terrific news! The new World Cup song is out.
This, to give it its full title, is the Coca-Cola Anthem for the 2018 World Cup. Bad news! It's by Jason Derulo.
Never mind: this is just the latest effort in a patchy history of official anthems. Put it this way: 2018 is the second time that Pitbull has enjoyed an official anthem, and the fourth in a row that Shakira has landed a spot (though we'll let her off since she's actually got some talent).
Now, all together now...
... no?
See also...
Watch: Club America goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin pulls off unreal save to keep a clean sheet
At last! Bobby and Jack Charlton's 71-year-old brother handed England trial
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.