The official 2018 World Cup song is out... and it's no Wavin' Flag

Terrific news! The new World Cup song is out.

This, to give it its full title, is the Coca-Cola Anthem for the 2018 World Cup. Bad news! It's by Jason Derulo.

Never mind: this is just the latest effort in a patchy history of official anthems. Put it this way: 2018 is the second time that Pitbull has enjoyed an official anthem, and the fourth in a row that Shakira has landed a spot (though we'll let her off since she's actually got some talent).

Now, all together now...

... no?

See also...

Watch: Club America goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin pulls off unreal save to keep a clean sheet

At last! Bobby and Jack Charlton's 71-year-old brother handed England trial

In Other News...