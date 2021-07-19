Olympics 2020 men's football groups: Who's playing who in the group stage?

The men’s football tournament at the Tokyo Olympics will feature 16 teams, split into four groups of four.

After playing each other once, the top two teams from each group will then progress to the quarter-finals.

In addition to the hosts Japan, 15 teams qualified for the tournament from six different confederations – UEFA (Europe), CAF (Africa), OFC (Oceania), AFC (Asia), CONMEBOL (South America) and CONCACAF (North America).

Europe leads the way with four representatives – France, Germany, Romania and Spain – who qualified courtesy of their performance in the 2019 European Under-21 Championship.

Brazil go into the Olympics as defending champions after tasting success on home soil five years ago.

Despite a disappointing start, in which they drew their opening two games, the hosts hit their stride in the knockout stages.

After beating Colombia and then Honduras, they overcame Germany on penalties at the end of a 1-1 draw in the Maracana.

Brazil are amongst the favourites to claim the gold medal, alongside France, Germany and Spain, who have picked an especially strong squad.

Unai Simon, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedri all featured at the Euros earlier this summer.

Each country was asked to pick an 18-man squad, including two goalkeepers, with four back-up players available to cover for injuries.

Many big stars will be missing from the men’s tournament because all but three players in each squad must be under 24.

Several of the overage players stand out, including Brazil’s Dani Alves, Spain’s Marco Asensio and France’s Florian Thauvin.

Group A – Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France

Group B – New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, Romania

Group C – Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia

Group D – Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia