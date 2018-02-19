One Witham fan attends their match at Grays Athletic, sings for the whole game

Grays beat their county rivals 4-1 on Saturday in the Isthmian League North Division clash at the Mill Field, but the heavy defeat did little to dissuade the ferociously loyal Witham supporter from singing throughout the game as he backed his team for the full 90 minutes.

Fantastic. The loss leaves Witham in 17th but a comfortable 11 points away from the relegation zone. Grays, meanwhile, remain in 11th.

