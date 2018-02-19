One Witham fan attends their match at Grays Athletic, sings for the whole game
Just the one Witham fan travelled across Essex to see his team play, but that didn't stop him from getting his voice heard.
Grays beat their county rivals 4-1 on Saturday in the Isthmian League North Division clash at the Mill Field, but the heavy defeat did little to dissuade the ferociously loyal Witham supporter from singing throughout the game as he backed his team for the full 90 minutes.
Fantastic. The loss leaves Witham in 17th but a comfortable 11 points away from the relegation zone. Grays, meanwhile, remain in 11th.
