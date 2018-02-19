Watch: PSG's Neymar pulls off some delicious skills against Strasbourg

The 26-year-old pulled out some party tricks as PSG bounced back from their 3-1 Champions League last-16 defeat to Real Madrid in midweek to beat Strasbourg 5-2.

From his own half, the Brazil international sent two of the visitors' midfielders the wrong way before producing a fine no-look pass for Angel Di Maria who, unfortunately for PSG fans, couldn't cap the move off with a finish.

That didn't stop both Neymar and Di Maria from getting on the scoresheet, though. Julian Draxler (10') cancelled out Jean Aholou's sixth-minute opener before Neymar and Di Maria scored a goal each in the space of a minute (21' & 22').

Stephane Bahoken pulled a goal back in the 67th minute, but Edison Cavani completed the comprehensive victory as he scored twice in quick succession (73' & 79').

