Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream and match preview

Looking for an Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream? We've got you covered. Oxford United vs Arsenal is being shown on ITV1 in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Mikel Arteta's men saw their lead at the top of the Premier League table cut to five points in midweek.

A 0-0 draw with Newcastle (opens in new tab) on Tuesday was the first time that Arsenal (opens in new tab) dropped points at the Emirates Stadium this season.

They will now turn their attention to the third round of the FA Cup, where Oxford await.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Arsenal will have to make do without Gabriel Jesus, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson for Monday's encounter.

Oxford will be without Kyle Joseph and Sam Baldock as they look to cause a major shock.

Form

Arsenal may have dropped points against Newcastle but they have now gone 11 Premier League games without defeat.

Meanwhile Oxford have picked up just one win in their last five outings in League One.

Referee

David Coote will be the referee for Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream.

Stadium

Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream will be played at the 12,500-capacity Kassam Stadium in Oxford.

Kick-off and channel

Oxford United vs Arsenal kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Monday 9 January in the UK. The game is being shown live on ITV1.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

