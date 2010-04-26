The pitch vomiting, referee chasing Premier Review

It really does look like the title race is going right to the wire. Manchester United took the top spot for 24 hours with a 3-1 win over in-form Tottenham thanks to two penalties from Ryan Giggs, who had previously managed to avoid taking spot-kicks despite being a first-team regular for four decades.

But it was Nani who stole the headlines. Once Spurs had pulled the game back to 1-1, he took the game by the scruff of the neck, scoring one and winning the second penalty.

The Portuguese's performance mirrored his season: after showing tremendous composure when chipping Heurelho Gomes for the third (above), he then threw up his breakfast all over the Old Trafford turf, as did teammate Patrice Evra. As my mum would say, 'He's not drunk, he's dehydrated!'

It was hard to tell if he got any on his new boots or whether they were actually that colour originally.

United's win meant that the pressure was on Chelsea to pick up three points against stubborn Stoke. But the Stamford Bridge fans needn't have worried: the Blues battered the Potters 7-0, the third time this season that Chelsea have recorded seven goals in a game.

Tony Pulis described his team as 'having their pants pulled down and backsides spanked'. That's embarrassing, but not half as bad as letting Salomon Kalou score a hat trick against you.

Next week Chelsea visit Anfield, which gives Liverpool a chance to help out their neighbours down the road; now if Rafa Benitez really is leaving in the summer, what are the chances that his goodbye present to his mate Alex Ferguson will be fielding a reserve team on Sunday? Surely he could get away with it; this season it's been hard to tell the difference.

At least Rafa could smile this week as his side recorded their FIRST away win in 2010! Liverpool hammered the final nail into Burnley's coffin with a 4-0 win at Turf Moor. We'll all miss the Clarets next year for two reasons: those amazing toe-poked penalties by Graham Alexander, and the league's best advertising boards. Forget your snazzy animated electronic boards; we love an enormous old-fashioned hoarding saying DAVE FISHWICK.

Turf Moor witnessed the goal of the week and it was a Steven Gerrard special. The Liverpool skipper curled an unstoppable 25-yarder past Brian Jenson to make it 2-0 after Alberto Aquilani 'assisted' the Scouser by slipping on a blade of grass. If anyone has Aquilani in their fantasy football team, two questions for you:



1. Was he credited with an assist?

2. What were you thinking?

Finally, has anyone ever witnessed a referee change his mind over a penalty after being surrounded by half a dozen red-faced, vein-popping, bile-spitting defenders? Watching the Second City Derby at Villa Park made you wonder if anyone is still bothering with the Respect campaign. Is it still going?

Martin Atkinson made a poor decision to award Villa's game-winning penalty, but the sight of half of Birmingham's side surrounding him brought back to the days of Roy Keane chasing referees around Old Trafford.

