'It was 2am, and I needed the toilet...' The aftermath of Micky Quinn's four-goal debut for Newcastle

Newcastle United The former Newcastle striker tells FourFourTwo about a hotel incident after a remarkable Magpies debut

Andy Cole explains how being rejected by Arsenal helped kickstart his career

Arsenal The Manchester United legend tells FourFourTwo he thinks he was good enough to make it with the Gunners – but has no regrets about leaving

Bruno Fernandes' youth coach explains how he moved from centre-back to No.10

Manchester United Manchester United’s main man’s bravery and ability provoked a positional change as a teenager, his youth coach tells FourFourTwo

Nolberto Solano recalls the day he turned down Liverpool for a return to Newcastle

Newcastle United The Peruvian midfielder tells FourFourTwo how he turned down Rafa Benitez’s Reds to return to St James’ Park

Bolo Zenden remembers the time he accidentally dislocated Xavi’s shoulder in a judo bout at Barcelona

Barcelona The Dutch winger tells FourFourTwo about the influence of judo on his career - and how it injured one of Barcelona’s all-time great midfielders! 

Gabriel Martinelli reveals long-term plans for his Arsenal future

Arsenal The Brazilian youngster is already being watched by a host of European giants - but he told FourFourTwo he only has eyes for the Emirates

He's building a hospital, a school and a mosque – why Sadio Mané's amazing journey means he won't forget where he came from

By Alison Ratcliffe

Liverpool The Liverpool forward is African Footballer of the Year, a Champions League winner, and an integral part of the Reds' Premier League challenge. Can he win the Ballon d'Or next?

The best right-back in the world? How Trent Alexander-Arnold is reinventing the full-back

By Andrew Murray

Liverpool At just 21, Liverpool's homegrown wonderkid is part of a tactical revolution. FourFourTwo asked experts about how he's doing it

How Johan Cruyff reinvented modern football at Barcelona

By Andrew Murray

Johan Cruyff Four years on from his passing, we look at the enduring legacy Johan Cruyff left at the Nou Camp – and what it means for football worldwide today

What happened to football on Christmas Day? The lost history of a Victorian tradition

Premier League Football was once as much of a Christmas Day staple as the Queen's Speech and pigs in blankets – but was it all festive fun or just a freezing farce? Paul Brown dons his silly hat...

When Leeds United did pantomime: Jimmy Armfield's grand 1975 plan to revive the Whites

Action Replay When Jimmy Armfield took over an ailing Leeds side, only one thing could get them back on track: a show for the locals

FourFourTwo in Monterrey: How Liverpool’s opponents ended their "curse" to reach the Club World Cup

By Andy Mitten

FIFA Club World Cup May’s CONCACAF Champions League final was also one of the world’s biggest derbies, as Monterrey took on Tigres. Andy Mitten was there to see the madness unfold

