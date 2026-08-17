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Quizzes

Pre-Match Poser no.40: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

By Mark White Published

QUIZ! Just the one quiz question - but one that none of your mates will guess

5 Comments
QUIZ!

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 66: Kings, Emperors and Pharoahs

By Mark White Published

CROSSWORD Time to celebrate your Saturday with some more of FourFourTwo's cryptic clues

CROSSWORD

Friday Football Quiz, episode 128: Can you get 20 correct answers?

By Mark White Published

QUIZ! Here we go again

QUIZ!

Quickfire Quiz 180: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

By Chris Nee Published

QUIZ! One hunnnddrrreeedddd aaaaannnnddd eeeiiiigggghhhhtttyyyyy!

QUIZ!

Quiz! Can you name the 50 most expensive players signed by Barcelona and Real Madrid?

By Chris Nee Published

Quiz! The twin titans of Spanish football have never been shy about splashing the cash

Quiz!

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Premier League

“As soon as he hit it you think, ‘That's going to be close’ When it went in, I was kind of hanging onto the net, looking up and all the Manchester United fans were behind the goal. I was getting pelters” Neil Sullivan on THAT David Beckham lob 30 years on

By Matthew Ketchell Published

EXCLUSIVE One of the greatest Premier League goals, scored by one of its greatest players, is 30 years old today, but what are the thoughts of the goalkeeper on the receiving end of that famous half-way line strike?

EXCLUSIVE

Kolo Toure names his Perfect XI and reflects on brother Yaya's talent

By Joe Mewis Published

EXCLUSIVE The former Arsenal and Liverpool man played with some of his era’s best players

EXCLUSIVE

Matt Grimes explains why playing for Frank Lampard was a 'massive compliment'

By Joe Mewis Published

EXCLUSIVE The former Swansea midfielder was a key part of the Sky Blues’ promotion-winning side

EXCLUSIVE

"It was crazy for Palace to lose Brennan Johnson – I don't get it!" Writing in his Top, Top Column, Clinton Morrison reveals he intends to speak to people at Crystal Palace and seek clarity on the decision to lose their 25-year-old forward

By Clinton Morrison Published

CLINTON'S COLUMN He also discusses Barcelona’s pursuit of Rodri, Myles Lewis-Skelly’s future after links with Chelsea and Manchester United, and looks ahead to the Community Shield

CLINTON'S COLUMN

Sacked, Banned, Jailed: George Best after Manchester United

By Josh Pennington Published

LONG FORM The icon's exit from Old Trafford at just 27 paved the way for a decade of globe-trotting and drama

LONG FORM