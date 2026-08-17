Premier League
“As soon as he hit it you think, ‘That's going to be close’ When it went in, I was kind of hanging onto the net, looking up and all the Manchester United fans were behind the goal. I was getting pelters” Neil Sullivan on THAT David Beckham lob 30 years on
By Matthew Ketchell Published
EXCLUSIVE One of the greatest Premier League goals, scored by one of its greatest players, is 30 years old today, but what are the thoughts of the goalkeeper on the receiving end of that famous half-way line strike?
Kolo Toure names his Perfect XI and reflects on brother Yaya's talent
By Joe Mewis Published
EXCLUSIVE The former Arsenal and Liverpool man played with some of his era’s best players
Matt Grimes explains why playing for Frank Lampard was a 'massive compliment'
By Joe Mewis Published
EXCLUSIVE The former Swansea midfielder was a key part of the Sky Blues’ promotion-winning side
"It was crazy for Palace to lose Brennan Johnson – I don't get it!" Writing in his Top, Top Column, Clinton Morrison reveals he intends to speak to people at Crystal Palace and seek clarity on the decision to lose their 25-year-old forward
By Clinton Morrison Published
CLINTON'S COLUMN He also discusses Barcelona’s pursuit of Rodri, Myles Lewis-Skelly’s future after links with Chelsea and Manchester United, and looks ahead to the Community Shield