Players who played in all four divisions of English football

What impressive feat did Robert Earnshaw (pictured playing for Cardiff in 2003) achieve in all four divisions?

England has the deepest professional league system in world football, boasting four fully professional divisions (and even the fifth tier almost exclusively comprises full-time clubs these days).

Some players manage to play in all four of them – whether they begin their career at the bottom rung of the ladder and work their way all the way up to the glitz and glamour of the Premier League, or do it the other way round and wind down in the lower tiers.

Not counting loan spells (everyone here had at least one permanent stint in each of the top four divisions), we take a look at some of the stars to experience the English game more extensively than most.