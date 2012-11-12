Prem Notes: Arsenal use their heads, Adebayor outshines Defoe, Hammers play it short

Juicy Premier League titbits from Opta, our partners on the Stats Zone app (now completely FREE)

Arsenal 3-3 Fulham

The first five shots on target were all converted into goals. The Cottagers have conceded a joint-high six headed goals this season. Olivier Giroud scored ArsenalÃ¢ÂÂs first headed goal of the season in the PL; the Gunners haven't scored a header in the league since Thomas VermaelenÃ¢ÂÂs against Wigan in April.

Everton 2-1 Sunderland

Sunderland are the only PL side yet to score a headed goal this season. Everton attempted more passes in the final third than any other PL team this week: 221.

Reading 0-0 Norwich City

Reading were the only team with a 100% tackle success rate this weekend (11/11). Reading won a round-high 17 fouls.

Southampton 1-1 Swansea City

Southampton touched the ball more in the opposition box (46) than any other side this weekend. Swansea only managed 2 attempts from open play, the fewest in the PL this week.

Stoke City 1-0 Queens Park Rangers

There wasnÃ¢ÂÂt a single shot on target in the first half, the first Premier League game to suffer that since Aston Villa v Stoke on Boxing Day 2011. The teams eventually managed 30 shots between them, but only 2 each on target. Stoke attempted 23 flick-ons: no other side this weekend tried more than 14.

Wigan Athletic 1-2 West Bromwich Albion

No PL side made fewer passes this weekend than WBA (276). Wigan managed the best passing accuracy this week (89%).

Aston Villa 2-3 Manchester United

Robin van Persie has hit the woodwork more times than any other player in the PL this term (4). Villa made a league-high 28 interceptions in this game. Michael Carrick had the most touches in the league this weekend (142). Only 2 players have had more in a game this season: Paul Scholes (160 v Tottenham) and Yaya Toure (143 v Southampton).

Manchester City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Emmanuel Adebayor had 42 touches, more than Jermain Defoe has had in any Premier League game this season. Spurs completed just 66% of their passes in this games, their worst effort this season and the 5th worst by any team this season. Man City were caught offside a round-high 8 times. Steven Caulker made 10 successful clearances out of 14 attempts Ã¢ÂÂ more than twice the number attempted by any other player in this game.

Newcastle United 0-1 West Ham United

Newcastle managed more shots (14) than any other side this weekend. Newcastle attempted 60 long balls and completed 28 Ã¢ÂÂ more in both cases that West Ham (26/47); West Ham completed 282 short passes out of 336, more in both cases than Newcastle (265/306). However, Jussi Jaaskelainen to Andy Carroll was the game's main pass combination (15 times) and Carroll conceded more fouls than any other player in this game.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Liverpool's 57% possession today was the most by a visiting team at Stamford Bridge in the PL since Arsenal in February 2010. But Liverpool had just 8 shots (excluding blocked shots), the fewest they have managed in a Premier League game this season.

Stats Zone is a free-download app from FourFourTwo powered by stats from Opta, updated LIVE in-play, and pre-loaded with all data from the 2011/12 and 2010/11 Premier League and Champions League. Stats Zone is brought to youin association with FFT's bet partners Coral.

Download SZÃ¢ÂÂ¢ Europa League SZÃ¢ÂÂ¢Read more about it Ã¢ÂÂ¢ More SZ analysis