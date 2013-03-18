Prem Notes: The killer weekend stats from Opta and Stats Zone

Premier League facts from Opta, our partners on the FREE Stats Zone app

Chelsea 2-0 West Ham United



Juan Mata is the first player to both score and assist 10+ goals in the Premier League this season.

Eden Hazard now has 8 goals and 8 assists in his debut Premier League season.

Hazard had 4 shots on target, more than any other Premier League player this weekend.

Chelsea had 11 shots on target, their third-highest total this season.

Wigan Athletic 2-1 Newcastle United



Wigan have won 6 Premier League home games against Newcastle, 2 more than against any other club.

Half of the 16 shots Wigan mustered in this game were blocked.

Only 1 of WiganÃ¢ÂÂs 15 crosses reached its target.

Antolin Alcaraz made 8 interceptions, the most in the PL this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Fulham



This is the first time Dimitar Berbatov has scored in three successive league games since December 2011.

Spurs had 15 shots in this game but only three were on target.

Fulham scored with only one of their two shots on target in this game. Neither side had one in the first half.

Tottenham put in the most crosses in the PL this weekend (31 plus 5 corners), Fulham the fewest (10 + 5).

Sunderland 1-1 Norwich



The Canaries have now scored 11 headed goals, a haul only Manchester United (13) and Everton (12) can better this season.

Sunderland have seen 5 opposition players sent off in the Premier League this season, 3 more than any other side.

Grant Holt has now conceded 67 fouls this season, a joint-high in the Premier League along with EvertonÃ¢ÂÂs Marouane Fellaini Ã¢ÂÂ but Sebastian Larsson committed more fouls in this game (4 to Holt's 3).

Norwich played the highest proportion of long passes this weekend (19.5%).

Norwich conceded 2 handballs. One gave away a penalty, the other saw the goalkeeper sent off.

Manchester United 1-0 Reading



Manchester United have now gone 537 minutes in the Premier League without conceding a goal.

11 managers (including caretakers) have taken charge of their first Premier League in a job at Old Trafford. None have won, with 10 losing and 1 managing a draw.

Wayne Rooney has been involved in 21 goals in 21 Premier League appearances this season (scoring 12, assisting 9).

Aston Villa 3-2 Queens Park Rangers



Aston Villa have won consecutive Premier League games for the first time in 68 matches (since May 2011).

Andreas Weimann has been involved in 4 goals in his last 4 Premier League appearances (scoring 2, assisting 2).

QPR managed 21 goal attempts to Villa's 13, but Villa blocked 6 (Ciaran Clark alone managing 3) to QPR's 2.

Ashley Westwood completed 74 of his 76 passes, almost twice as many as QPR's top passer Stephan Mbia (39 of 47).



All told, Villa completed 408 (of 467) passes, QPR 253 (of 313).

Southampton 3-1 Liverpool



Philippe Coutinho has been involved in 4 goals in 4 starts for Liverpool in the Premier League (2 goals, 2 assists).

The Reds have scored only 5 goals in their last 7 top-flight encounters with the Saints.

Southampton played 3 through-balls in this game, more than any other team in the Premier League this weekend.

Liverpool had 5 of the top 6 individuals for completed passes (led by Steven Gerrard's 51 from 62 passes), but Southampton had 8 of the top 9 individuals for completed passes in the attacking third (led by Rickie Lambert's 18 from 28).

Stoke City 0-0 West Bromwich Albion



West Brom have conceded just 1 goal in their last 3 away Premier League matches.

Claudio Yacob made 12 clearances in the match Ã¢ÂÂ double his previous best in a single game this season (6 v Sunderland).

Stoke had 6 headed shots, more than any other team this weekend.

Matthew Etherington put in 13 crosses (excl. corners) but only 1 reached a team-mate.

Swansea City 0-2 Arsenal



Olivier Giroud was involved in a goal (assisting MonrealÃ¢ÂÂs opener) for the first time in 5 Premier League appearances.

GervinhoÃ¢ÂÂs goal was ArsenalÃ¢ÂÂs sixth fast-break (counter-attack) goal of the season, a Premier League high.

Swansea had the best pass completion in the Premier League this weekend: 88% (545 of 619 passes; Arsenal completed 384 of 454, 85%).

Swansea only conceded 3 fouls.

Everton 2-0 Manchester City



The Toffees enjoyed just 28.4% possession in the second half having enjoyed 52.3% possession in the first.

Everton scored 2 goals from just 3 shots on target. Manchester City had 8 efforts on target.

David Silva created more chances than any other player this weekend.

Everton had a shot conversion rate of 29%, the best in the Premier League this weekend.

