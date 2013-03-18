Prem Notes: The killer weekend stats from Opta and Stats Zone
Premier League facts from Opta, our partners on the FREE Stats Zone app
Chelsea 2-0 West Ham United
- Juan Mata is the first player to both score and assist 10+ goals in the Premier League this season.
- Eden Hazard now has 8 goals and 8 assists in his debut Premier League season.
- Hazard had 4 shots on target, more than any other Premier League player this weekend.
- Chelsea had 11 shots on target, their third-highest total this season.
Wigan Athletic 2-1 Newcastle United
- Wigan have won 6 Premier League home games against Newcastle, 2 more than against any other club.
- Half of the 16 shots Wigan mustered in this game were blocked.
- Only 1 of WiganÃ¢ÂÂs 15 crosses reached its target.
- Antolin Alcaraz made 8 interceptions, the most in the PL this weekend.
Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Fulham
- This is the first time Dimitar Berbatov has scored in three successive league games since December 2011.
- Spurs had 15 shots in this game but only three were on target.
- Fulham scored with only one of their two shots on target in this game. Neither side had one in the first half.
- Tottenham put in the most crosses in the PL this weekend (31 plus 5 corners), Fulham the fewest (10 + 5).
Sunderland 1-1 Norwich
- The Canaries have now scored 11 headed goals, a haul only Manchester United (13) and Everton (12) can better this season.
- Sunderland have seen 5 opposition players sent off in the Premier League this season, 3 more than any other side.
- Grant Holt has now conceded 67 fouls this season, a joint-high in the Premier League along with EvertonÃ¢ÂÂs Marouane Fellaini Ã¢ÂÂ but Sebastian Larsson committed more fouls in this game (4 to Holt's 3).
- Norwich played the highest proportion of long passes this weekend (19.5%).
- Norwich conceded 2 handballs. One gave away a penalty, the other saw the goalkeeper sent off.
Manchester United 1-0 Reading
- Manchester United have now gone 537 minutes in the Premier League without conceding a goal.
- 11 managers (including caretakers) have taken charge of their first Premier League in a job at Old Trafford. None have won, with 10 losing and 1 managing a draw.
- Wayne Rooney has been involved in 21 goals in 21 Premier League appearances this season (scoring 12, assisting 9).
Aston Villa 3-2 Queens Park Rangers
- Aston Villa have won consecutive Premier League games for the first time in 68 matches (since May 2011).
- Andreas Weimann has been involved in 4 goals in his last 4 Premier League appearances (scoring 2, assisting 2).
- QPR managed 21 goal attempts to Villa's 13, but Villa blocked 6 (Ciaran Clark alone managing 3) to QPR's 2.
- Ashley Westwood completed 74 of his 76 passes, almost twice as many as QPR's top passer Stephan Mbia (39 of 47).
- All told, Villa completed 408 (of 467) passes, QPR 253 (of 313).
Southampton 3-1 Liverpool
- Philippe Coutinho has been involved in 4 goals in 4 starts for Liverpool in the Premier League (2 goals, 2 assists).
- The Reds have scored only 5 goals in their last 7 top-flight encounters with the Saints.
- Southampton played 3 through-balls in this game, more than any other team in the Premier League this weekend.
- Liverpool had 5 of the top 6 individuals for completed passes (led by Steven Gerrard's 51 from 62 passes), but Southampton had 8 of the top 9 individuals for completed passes in the attacking third (led by Rickie Lambert's 18 from 28).
Stoke City 0-0 West Bromwich Albion
- West Brom have conceded just 1 goal in their last 3 away Premier League matches.
- Claudio Yacob made 12 clearances in the match Ã¢ÂÂ double his previous best in a single game this season (6 v Sunderland).
- Stoke had 6 headed shots, more than any other team this weekend.
- Matthew Etherington put in 13 crosses (excl. corners) but only 1 reached a team-mate.
Swansea City 0-2 Arsenal
- Olivier Giroud was involved in a goal (assisting MonrealÃ¢ÂÂs opener) for the first time in 5 Premier League appearances.
- GervinhoÃ¢ÂÂs goal was ArsenalÃ¢ÂÂs sixth fast-break (counter-attack) goal of the season, a Premier League high.
- Swansea had the best pass completion in the Premier League this weekend: 88% (545 of 619 passes; Arsenal completed 384 of 454, 85%).
- Swansea only conceded 3 fouls.
Everton 2-0 Manchester City
- The Toffees enjoyed just 28.4% possession in the second half having enjoyed 52.3% possession in the first.
- Everton scored 2 goals from just 3 shots on target. Manchester City had 8 efforts on target.
- David Silva created more chances than any other player this weekend.
- Everton had a shot conversion rate of 29%, the best in the Premier League this weekend.
Stats Zone is a free-download app from FourFourTwo powered by stats from Opta, updated LIVE in-play. Stats Zone is brought to youin association with Coral. Plus Ã¢ÂÂ get the Europa League Stats Zone, also free!
Download Stats ZoneÃ¢ÂÂ¢More about Stats Zone Ã¢ÂÂ¢ More Stats Zone analysis
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.