Prem Notes: Ruthless Man U pip toothless Liverpool; Arsenal outplay Man City; Spurs and Chelsea diligent

Premier League analysis via some eye-opening stats from Opta, our partners on the Stats Zone app (now completely FREE)

Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United

Liverpool misplaced just one (of 91) passes in the defensive third this weekend, the best record of any side. United scored with two of their three shots on target in this game.

Newcastle 1-0 Norwich

Jon Howson's late booking was NorwichÃ¢ÂÂs first card of the season, in the 448th minute of the campaign. Newcastle had the worst tackle success rate of any side this weekend (65%). Norwich made more unsuccessful final-third passes (63) than any other side this weekend.

Man City 1-1 Arsenal

Man City have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their opening five Premier League games for the first time since 2000-01. Mikel Arteta made 106 passes in this game; the highest City player was Yaya Toure with 63. ArsenalÃ¢ÂÂs pass completion was 88%, compared to CityÃ¢ÂÂs 79%. This was only the fifth time since the start of last season that City's pass completion has been below 80%; two of those five were at home to Arsenal. Per Mertesacker made seven interceptions in this game, the joint-most of any player in any Premier League game this season.

Tottenham 2-1 QPR

Tottenham had the best shooting accuracy this weekend (8 of their 13 unblocked shots were on target: 62%). Spurs had four Ã¢ÂÂfast break attemptsÃ¢ÂÂ this weekend, a round-high figure. The home side made more clearances (56) and headed clearances (32) than any other side this weekend.

Swansea 0-3 Everton

Everton have hit the woodwork a Premier-high six times this season. There were 34 unblocked shots in this game (12 for Swansea, 22 for Everton) Ã¢ÂÂ another Premier season high. Victor Anichebe had more total shots (9) and more shots on target (5) than any other player this weekend. Swansea had less possession than an opponent in a Premier League home game for only the second time, following the January 2012 game against Chelsea.

Chelsea 1-0 Stoke

Chelsea had a round-high six shots from outside the area blocked. Of Chelsea's passes, 48% were in the final third Ã¢ÂÂ another round high. Stoke attempted a league-high 18 flick-ons.

Southampton 4-1 Aston Villa

Villa had the lowest passing accuracy this weekend (67%), but Southampton made the weekend's most unsuccessful passes (118). Saints only conceded 6 fouls in the game, the fewest of any side, and their most disciplined display of the season.

West Brom 1-0 Reading

Chris Brunt made the weekend's highest number of unsuccessful passes (29 inc. crosses & corners). The Baggies blocked nine crosses in this match, a weekend high. Reading managed just one shot on target in this match, and had the weekend's lowest shooting accuracy (14%).

West Ham 1-1 Sunderland

Steven Fletcher scored four goals from his first four shots (excl. blocked) for Sunderland in the Premier League. Sunderland are the only side yet to score a goal in the second half this season in the Premier League. West Ham have committed the most fouls in the Premier League this season (75). Mark Noble made more touches (123) than any other player this weekend (only three players have managed more in a single game this season); he also attempted a joint-high eight tackles.

Wigan 1-2 Fulham

Fulham have had 41 shots on target this season Ã¢ÂÂ more than any other Premier League side. Wigan had more touches in the opposition half than any other side this weekend, 419. The Latics made a league-low 15 clearances.

Stats Zone is a free-download app from FourFourTwo powered by stats from Opta, updated LIVE in-play, and pre-loaded with all data from the 2011/12 and 2010/11 Premier League and Champions League. Stats Zone is brought to youin association with FFT's bet partners Coral: click here for a free ÃÂ£10 bet



Download SZÃ¢ÂÂ¢ Read more about it Ã¢ÂÂ¢ More SZ analysis