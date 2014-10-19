Premier Analysis: Monk fumes at Moses after Liverpool get lucky at calamitous QPR

QPR 2-3 Liverpool

A frantic finale in west London, and a fortuitous three points for Liverpool after centre-back pairing Richard Dunne and Steven Caulker both put their own net.

"I'm still in shock," skipper Steven Gerrard said afterwards. "We were very lucky and would have had no complaints if we'd come away with nothing. It was a very stop-start performance but we hung in there."

A view echoed by boss Brendan Rodgers, who admitted: "I thought we were fortunate. I like to win, and I like to win in a way we work on a daily basis and that was nowhere near what I would expect from a team of mine. I have to applaud the team and their character, we still kept going."

The Reds laboured in the first half at Loftus Road, and few would have forseen them returning to Merseyside victorious after the bottom-dwelling R’s – and Bobby Zamora in particular – caused all sorts of problems with their route one gameplan. And they could have been out of sight by the break; Charlie Austin threatening 3 times in the opening eight minutes while Leroy Fer rattled the bar twice.

Fears that the home side may pay for their profligacy were realised when Dunne notched his 10th Premier League own goal, and it looked like being the winner until all hell broke loose in the final seven minutes. Liverpool had struggled to deal with QPR’s crosses all afternoon and crumbled twice to Eduardo Vargas.

But the visitors had posed a constant threat on the counter-attack, and having squandered several second half opportunities they finally made a couple count in devastating fashion.

Philippe Coutinho cut inside and curled an effort into the far corner via a flick off Caulker. And then with Rangers still revelling in Vargas’ second equaliser and smelling a winner themselves, Raheem Sterling streaked away following a poor Rangers free-kick and saw his pass deflect in off a distraught Caulker.

“You don't always get what you deserve, we didn't today, we deserved [something], and to get beat was an absolute injustice really," said Harry Redknapp. "We get a free-kick, there's a minute to go, I thought he [Fer] was going to have a shot. He's in shooting range, if it goes in great, if it goes in the crowd we can organise behind it, but suddenly everyone's getting into the box. We're just waiting to get done on the counter."

Rodgers reserved high praise for Sterling, whose physical state had been in the spotlight since allegedly claiming he was too tired for play for his country in Estonia.

The former QPR trainee was no slouch in the second half, though. It was his quick-thinking which led to Dunne’s own goal and pass which forced Caulker’s.

Sterling ended the game having made the most attacking third passes (21/27), completed the most take-ons (6/9) and made the most ball recoveries (11), while he won all 5 of his tackles.

“I thought he was outstanding,” said Rodgers. “His cleverness and brightness for the first goal - I always say to the players that the best players come alive when the game goes dead, whether it's a throw-in or in the game. The bright players come alive and he spotted it and played it early.

“Raheem's pace got in behind for the third, he crosses the ball and if Caulker didn't get the own goal, then Balotelli probably gets the goal. The kid is a big talent and you saw today he was exceptional."

Balotelli had another game to forget, making it just 1 goal in 9 appearances since arriving from Milan. He was lurking with intent for Dunne and Caulker’s calamities, but was guilty of an awful miss shortly before Liverpool’s opener and hit the target with just 2 of his 7 efforts. He also won 0 of his 6 aerial duels, 5 of which came in a first half where he was easily contained by QPR’s backline.

"The most important thing for the boy is his work, he's doing his best,” said Rodgers. "He's seen as a direct replacement for Luis Suarez. I said before, Luis was irreplaceable, a real world-class talent. That's not what's being asked of Mario... he’s a different type of player. He wants to improve and it'll happen for him.”

Match facts

Harry Redknapp has won just 5 of his 33 Premier League games in charge of QPR (D10 L18).

Under Redknapp, QPR have lost 7and won 0 (D2) of their 9 Premier League games on a Sunday, losing each of their last 6.

Liverpool have gone 48 Premier League games without a goalless draw, the longest current run of any side.

Richard Dunne has now scored 10 own goals in the Premier League, making him the first to reach double figures.

Leroy Fer has struck the woodwork 3 times so far this season, the most in the Premier League.

QPR have yet to score in the opening 30 minutes this season, a joint Premier-League-low with Newcastle.

Liverpool have kept just 1 clean sheet in their last 14 Premier League matches.

5 of QPR's 6 Premier League goals have come via set-pieces this season.

Mario Balotelli has scored just 1 goal in his last 22 Premier League appearances, despite attempting 73 shots (including blocked) in these games.

This is the first time in Premier League history that Liverpool have benefitted from 2 own goals in the same game.

Stoke 2-1 Swansea

Back-to-back home victories for the Potters, who adjusted their tactics in the second half and came up trumps with the substitutions.

The first half proved a tale of two penalties, the second of which left Swansea boss Garry Monk incensed after Victor Moses hit the deck.

“The penalty against us is a disgrace - never in a million years," he said.

“Even their bench couldn't believe he'd given it and he should have been booked for diving. It was obviously a massive game-changing moment. For me it’s a disgusting decision."

Charlie Adam’s leveller just before the break breathed new life into the Potters. Swansea had enjoyed the better of the first period and were hogging 60% of the possession by the time they went ahead through Wilfried Bony’s 34th-minute spot-kick - his third career goal against Stoke.

Adam was keen to add to his goal tally after the break, ending the afternoon with 8 attempts, while penalty-winner Moses was a willing runner down the left flank, completing 7/9 take-ons.

But it was Stoke’s second-half substitutions which proved decisive. Geoff Cameron entered the fray after 62 minutes and helped stop the supply to Bony as the home side wrestled back control of the contest.

The American completed all 15 of his passes, won 3/4 tackles and made 4 ball recoveries including one which instigated the move that led to the winning goal.

Oussama Assaidi replaced Moses and had been on the pitch for less than three minutes when he crossed for, another sub, Jonathan Walters to head home the clincher; the Liverpool loanee providing his first Premier League assist in 27 appearances for Stoke and the Reds combined.

"Once we got to grips with the game, I thought it was a deserved victory," said Adam. "Bony caused us problems but once we stopped the flow to him I thought we dominated the later period of the game."

The win lifts Stoke into the top 10, level on points with the Swans who could have gone back into the top four with a victory but are now winless in 5 league games since their stellar start in August.

Match facts

Stoke have won 7 of their last 10 Premier League matches at the Britannia Stadium (L3).

There have been as many goals scored today (3) as there were in the previous three Premier League games at the Britannia this season.

Swansea have won only 1 of their last 13 Premier League games played on a Sunday (L8 D4).

The Swans are winless in 5 Premier League games (L3 D2), this after winning their previous 4 in a row.

No player has conceded more penalties since the start of the 2008/09 season than Ryan Shawcross (7).

Both of Charlie Adam’s goals from the penalty spot for Stoke have come against Swansea.

The Swans have kept just 1 clean sheet in their last 20 away Premier League games.

Wilfried Bony has scored 3 goals against Stoke, against no other Premier League side has he bagged more.

Man City 4-1 Tottenham

Up until this game, Sergio Aguero had kept things pretty quiet. He'd netted in 5 of Manchester City's first 7 games of the season, yes, but scoring runs like that for the Argentine are more or less taken for granted these days.

Then along came Tottenham. Before this game Aguero had bagged 5 goals in as many Premier League appearances against the north Londoners; by full-time at the Etihad it was 9 in 6, making them his favourite opponent in the top flight.

Incredibly, it could have been five had he not squandered a penalty – one of four awarded in this game – in the first half that would have clocked up a hat-trick inside 45 minutes.

Yet somehow the scoreline didn't entirely reflect this game as a whole. Spurs had plenty of chances, most notably Roberto Soldado's missed penalty with the visitors 2-1 down in the second half, but were punished every time by the individual brilliance of City's sparkling No.16.

It happened in the first half when Ryan Mason's fluffed opportunity was usurped by Aguero's quick-witted finish at the other end, and then again after Soldado's saved spot-kick with a quickfire brace from the Argentine – the first resulting in a penalty and red card for Federico Fazio; the second Aguero's best of the afternoon, a beautiful low drive into the bottom corner.

A lot of this game was about goalkeepers Joe Hart and Hugo Lloris, who flung themselves at almost everything that came their way. Hart in particular was excellent in the first half, Lloris after the break when only his own defenders and Aguero's brilliance beat him.

For Tottenham, Christian Eriksen and Soldado were causing problems before the break. Though the latter didn't try his luck before half-time, he'd created a game-high 3 chances and linked up well with his Danish team-mate, who most certainly had. Eriksen ended the game with 6 efforts on goal and 4/5 take-ons completed, all of which came in the first half.

The turning point came on the hour mark. Soldado's penalty was saved superbly by Hart, after Martin Demichelis had tripped the Spurs striker, and within five minutes the north Londoners had come undone.

Fazio was given his marching orders for a tug on Aguero's shirt, and the Argentine made no mistake with his third penalty. Seven minutes later he had his treble after latching onto Fernandinho's high ball over the top.

So not quite total dominance from City like the scoreline suggests, but the type of clinical display Tottenham also suffered against Liverpool at White Hart Lane. Defensive question marks are still prevalent when Spurs face the big sides – too often they are undone by direct balls, this time particularly down their left side.

Match facts

Sergio Agüero has netted 9 goals in 6 Premier League appearances against Tottenham, more than against any other team.

Agüero (61) has gone clear of Carlos Tévez (58) as Man City’s leading Premier League scorer.

Aguero has scored 61 goals in only 95 Premier League appearances. The next highest-scoring player with fewer than 100 PL apps is Demba Ba (43).

Agüero became the second player after Edin Dzeko to score 4 goals in a Premier League game for Man City – both did so against Spurs.

Frank Lampard has 102 Premier League assists. Only Ryan Giggs (162) has more.

Tottenham have conceded the most Premier League penalties in 2014 (9).

Spurs have scored 3 times in the opening 15 minutes of Premier League games this season – they did so only once in 2013/14.

Man City have conceded in 4 consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since May – September 2012.

Spurs had 10 shots at goal in the first half (including blocks), the most by any team against Man City in the Premier League this season – no team had more than 10 last season (Southampton, 7/12/2013).

Aguero’s third goal was the 200th goal of the 2014/15 Premier League season.

4 penalties were awarded in a Premier League game for only the second time (Bradford vs Derby, April 2000).

Federico Fazio became the first player to be sent off on his Premier League debut since Samba Diakite for QPR in February 2012.

Jon Moss has given 28 penalties in the Premier League, 8 of them (29%) to Manchester City (next highest, QPR: 3).

Arsenal 2-2 Hull

Another game goes by, and another disappointing draw for Arsenal – their fifth in eight games leaving them already 11 points behind leaders Chelsea.

It could have been worse still after only rescuing a point through Danny Welbeck in added time, following Mo Diame and Abel Hernandez goals either side of Alexis Sanchez's opener.

Arsene Wenger will be concerned that his side have won only one of their four games at the Emirates Stadium this season, but again the Frenchman will consider how much of this defeat can be attributed to him.

After going into the season with only six senior defenders, and with Calum Chambers, Laurent Koscielny (both suspended) and Mathieu Debuchy unavailable here, Wenger was forced to start with youngster Hector Bellerin at right-back and Nacho Monreal awkwardly wedged in at centre-back.

Sanchez is often Arsenal's brightest spark, and it was the Chilean who both nudged the Gunners ahead and helped save a point at the death. But the hosts' flimsiness was exposed minutes later when Mathieu Flamini was outdone by Diame – albeit unfairly – as the former West Ham man netted his fourth goal in five games.

Despite this, the rest of the first half was dominated by Arsenal. Wenger's men set up camp in the Tigers' half and set about restoring their advantage, but for all their dominance (outpassing Hull tenfold in the attacking third), couldn't find a way past Steve Harper, who was forced off through injury just before half-time.

Naturally, they paid the price as Abel Hernandez – a late inclusion in the team after Nikica Jelavic was forced out – squeezed in between Arsenal's two centre-backs to head home Hull's second, capping a flowing move from Steve Bruce's boys. By this point they'd netted their goals with just 3 shots.

Arsenal toiled to reply, but came up short right until the fourth official signalled six minutes of added time. They lost Jack Wilshere to injury after the England man hurt himself fouling someone, having endured a frustrating afternoon where his killer balls lacked an end product and his dribbling was cut short in key areas. With eight minutes to go, Arsenal had created just 1 chance in the second half.

In the next 15 minutes they carved out 8 more, including that all-important equaliser from Welbeck. Blushes partially spared for Arsenal, but there's no denying they really don't look very good right now.

Match facts

5 of Sanchez’s 6 goals for Arsenal in all competitions have come at home.

The Chilean also collected his first Premier League assist since the opening day (vs Crystal Palace) for Welbeck's equaliser. He is the first Arsenal player to assist 2 Premier League goals this term.

Per Mertesacker assisted Sanchez’s opener; it was his first Premier League assist in his 97th appearance in the competition.

Arsenal have led at half-time in just 4 of their last 17 Premier League games.

Mohamed Diame has scored 4 goals in 5 Premier League games for Hull. He has never scored more than 4 in a single PL season (also 4 in 35 games in 2013/14).

The Gunners have only kept 1 clean sheet in their last 8 league games and have gone 4 without one at the Emirates.

Welbeck scored his first Premier League goal at home since January (Man United vs Swansea); he has scored 4 in his last 2 at the Emirates in all competitions.

Arsenal have won just 1 of their last 7 Premier League matches (W1 D5 L1); this after winning their previous 6 in a row.

The Tigers have won just 1 of their last 13 Premier League trips to London (W1 D3 L9).

11 points from 8 games is Arsenal’s second-worst start to a Premier League season under Arsene Wenger (10 from 8 in 2011/12).

Burnley 1-3 West Ham

Poor Burnley. If there was a game so far they looked like winning it was this one.

In the first half they were the better side at Turf Moor, only to fluff their useful build-up play with some wayward finishing.

It was the same from both sides: of the 15 first-half efforts, just 1 hit the target.

A gritty second half at the King Power Stadium had seen them grab a late point at Leicester last time out, but here they were reminded of the Premier League's harsh realities as West Ham's double salvo after the break put them two behind within 10 minutes of the restart.

Diafra Sakho netted in his fifth consecutive Premier League game to become the first player since Carlton Cole in 2008/09 to achieve the feat. Including the League Cup, he's scored in all six of his Hammers starts.

It's brutal at the top, boys. Nonetheless, Sean Dyche's men dug deep and grabbed a way back into the game via George Boyd. Ten minutes later, though, the two-goal deficit had been restored when Carlton Cole finished off Sakho's knockdown from a corner.

The 24-year-old Sakho has proved one of the Premier League's finds of the summer. After being snapped up from Ligue 2 Metz, having never even featured in France's top tier, the Senegalese hitman has adapted to life at Upton Park superbly.

The Hammers may be playing more attractive football these days, but Sakho is clearly a superb outlet when Sam Allardyce's men need to go direct, and an invaluable target in the box from crosses and set-pieces.

And that was that. Burnley ended the game having attempted 17 shots on goal, with only 3 on target.

It was always going to be unlikely for the Clarets to surprise in the top flight, and at this point it's hard to disagree with the Hammers' chants of "that's why you're going down". Fail to take chances; pay the price.

Match facts

West Ham’s match against Burnley was their 700th in the Premier League – they are the ninth team to reach this milestone.

Mark Noble made his 200th Premier League appearance for West Ham in this match – only Steve Potts (203) has made more.

Diafra Sakho has scored in all 6 starts he has made for West Ham in all competitions, with 5 of these in the Premier League.

Sakho is only the second West Ham player to score in 5 consecutive Premier League games, after Carlton Cole.

Aaron Cresswell collected his first Premier League assist; the left-back assisted 12 in the Championship last season.

West Ham have now scored 6 headed goals this season; a league high. Diafra Sahko, meanwhile, has scored a league-high 3 headers.

West Ham became the first team to score 3 headed goals in a Premier League game since Norwich vs Newcastle in December 2011.

Burnley scored a home goal for the first time since August 18 against Chelsea. George Boyd’s strike ended a run of 406 minutes without a goal for them at Turf Moor in all competitions.

West Ham have won 4 of their first 8 Premier League games of 2014/15 – they won just 4 of their opening 23 Premier League matches last season.

Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea

Diego Costa's absence hogged the pre-match headlines; the league's top scorer left out for the first time in 2014/15 having aggravated his troublesome hamstring on international duty.

But without him the Blues marched on, taking the lead through Oscar's superb free-kick and then adding to their tally via Cesc Fabregas's first Premier League goal in Chelsea colours. Fraizer Campbell pulled one back late but it wasn't enough for Neil Warnock's men at Selhurst Park.

Both sides saw men sent off before half-time; Cesar Azpilicueta for a reckless lunge on Mile Jedinak, before Damien Delaney picked up two silly bookings only minutes later.

"My players’ interpretation of 10 against 10 was magnificent," said Mourinho. "The way Matic, Fabregas and Oscar moved to benefit from it was fantastic. The only thing we didn’t do well was not to score the third goal and kill the game, and to give Palace a chance."

Match facts

Chelsea are now unbeaten in 11 Premier League matches, winning 9 and drawing 2.

Chelsea have lost just 1 of their last 16 Premier League London derbies (W11 D4 L1).

This was only the second Premier League game to see 2 red cards this season (after West Ham vs Tottenham).

Cesc Fabregas has been involved in 8 goals (1 goal, 7 assists) is 8 Premier League games for Chelsea.

Oscar’s 2 Premier League goals this season have come in the opening 7 minutes of games.

This was only the 12th time in Premier League history that both teams were reduced to 10 men before half-time.

Loic Remy only hit 1 shot in 91 minutes of play.

Chelsea had 72% possession in this game: their highest figure this season and the fifth-highest recorded in the division in 2014/15.

Everton 3-0 Aston Villa

Easy-peasy lemon squeezy for Everton at Goodison, as the Toffees returned to something near their best with a convincing win at Goodison Park.

There was already good news before kick-off, with Ross Barkley making his first appearance of the season and Seamus Coleman returning from a month-long layoff, but it got even better for Roberto Martinez against a lacklustre Aston Villa side that struggled to deal with the hosts' hard work and guile at the sharp end.

Villa themselves welcomed back Christian Benteke, who netted twice on this ground in 2012/13, but the Belgian's influence was heavily restricted.

It only took Martinez's revived side 18 minutes to break the deadlock when Leighton Baines, also seemingly back to his excellent best, whipped in a beautiful right-footed cross (he's a lefty, remember) and onto the head of the goal-getting Phil Jagielka. It's a topsy-turvey world we live in. Baines would ultimately epitomise Everton's fine work down the wings, finishing the game with 2 assists and as its top passer in the attacking third. Already the England left-back has more assists this season (5) than last (4).

On the other flank, Coleman's return was also noticed. It was always going to be difficult replacing the Republic of Ireland international's tenacious work-rate down the right during his injury absence, and the 26-year-old proved just why with a touchline-hugging all-action display against poor Aly Cissokho. One thing is certain: Coleman gets goals (as the fact below demonstrates).

So, a hugely positive afternoon all around for those of a blue persuasion – and with Burnley, Swansea, Sunderland and West Ham coming next in between Europa League clashes against Lille, Martinez will hope this is the start of something good.

Match facts

Everton have lost only 1 of their last 12 Premier League meetings with Aston Villa (W4 D7).

Villa have lost 4 successive Premier League matches without scoring.

Villa had 2 shots on target in this game, taking their total to 12 for the season.

Villa have failed to score in 4 successive Premier League games for the first time since November 2013.

Paul Lambert has never won a Premier League game against a side managed by Roberto Martinez (D3 L4).

With 2 assists in this game, Leighton Baines has surpassed his total in the Premier League in the whole of 2013/14 (had 4 last season, 5 so far).

Seamus Coleman has scored 8 goals since the start of last season, more than any other defender in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku has scored 3 goals in his last 5 Premier League games.

Newcastle 1-0 Leicester

Toon Army, rejoice! Three points for the first time this season, and a clean sheet to boot. And they deserved it too, despite a knacked new scoreboard and having played fairly poorly.

Luckily for them Leicester were even worse at St James' Park, in a game that started an hour later than planned after the Magpies' new Super Screen threatened to decapitate several hundreds before kick-off.

It's now three without a win for Nigel Pearson's side, who unsurprisingly relied on their counter-attacking to do the talking but failed to take their (few) chances and were hit on the break from their own corner. Foxes fans weren't joking when they kindly requested to play Manchester United every week.

The stats largely speak for themselves: 19 shots to 7, with all of Newcastle's 6 efforts on target coming from outside the box. Leicester mustered only 2, 1 of which a huge opportunity scuppered by Matty James in the first half that would have put the visitors ahead after a bright Magpies start.

The winner came from some positive Gabriel Obertan running after an incisive dash inside, with a cool right-footed finish from 18 yards to match.

For Leicester, Liam Moore made a game-high 5 blocks and 14 clearances, while his central-defensive partner Wes Morgan weighed in with 15 of the latter and 7 of his 9 aerial duels won. But at the other end Leo Ulloa was made to feed off scraps, winning just 3 of his 13 battles in the air, and dragged out wide regularly.

This was a start for Newcastle. On this evidence they'll still need much more to trouble the better sides this season, two of whom they face next in Tottenham and Liverpool.

Leicester need much more to prove they're capable of winning the games that really matter this season. After a bright start, Pearson's troops are yet to really establish what they're about.

Match facts

Gabriel Obertan scored his first Premier League goal for Newcastle since February 1 2012, ending a run of 24 Premier League appearances without one.

It was Obertan’s first goal in 21 Premier League appearances at St James’ Park.

Newcastle netted the opening goal in a Premier League game for the first time this season.

Papiss Cissé has had a hand in 5 goals in his last 4 Premier League appearances for the Magpies (4 goals, 1 assist).

Newcastle ended a run of 8 successive Premier League games without a win (D4 L4) with this victory.

Leicester have scored just 1 goal in their 4 Premier League away games this season – only QPR have scored as few on the road this term.

Southampton 8-0 Sunderland

Do not adjust your monitors. Do not pass go. Do not collect £200. This is a real scoreline from the Premier League this weekend, after a rampant Southampton tore Sunderland limb from limb at St Mary's.

Unless your shirt looks like a barcode, it's impossible not to feel for the Black Cats supporters who'll have spent 11 hours in a car completing the 660-mile round trip to the south coast.

This was the Saints' biggest win for 93 years; Sunderland's heaviest defeat for 32 after Watford stuck the same number past them in 1982.

Dusan Tadic set up 4 of the goals and added another himself, once again demonstrating the Serbia international's instant impact under Ronald Koeman. Picked up for around £15 million less than Southampton sold Adam Lallana for, the 25-year-old has been involved in 65 goals (29 goals, 36 assists) in 74 league appearances (Eredivisie and Premier League combined) since the start of 2012/13.

Graziano Pelle continued to delight fantasy football managers with a brace against Gus Poyet's hapless side, who had a ginormous shout for a penalty turned down a 2-0 and subsequently conceded goal No.3 immediately after. The Uruguayan was apoplectic on the sidelines as the referee ignored his claims; lord only knows what he was like at full-time.

"It's the most embarrassing time I've had on a football pitch, without any doubt," he said after the game. "I can explain almost anything about the game until the penalty really. After that I have no explanation."

Sunderland had 12 shots but only managed 1 on target, and in truth the warning signs were there from the start: they were two down inside 18 minutes, kick-started by Santiago Vergini's hilarious own goal.

From then on the goals flowed freely; another before half-time through the goal-shy Jack Cork, and then at regular intervals in the second half.

Sunderland have scored 8 own goals in the Premier League since the start of 2013/14 (6 last season), more than any other side. Last term they also picked up the most red cards of anyone (7). When will they learn to stop shooting themselves in the foot?

Match facts