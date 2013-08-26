Premier League notes: The weekend's killer stats, Aug 26
The stats you need to know from the Premier League's weekend action
The Premier League's second weekend is all but over - save for the trifling matter of a certain high-profile game on Monday night.
But title clash or no, Bank Holiday weekend or no, Sunday night waits for no man(chesterunitedversuschelsea) - so while you're waiting for Moyes vs Mourinho & Co. we've got the statistical low-down on this weekend's nine other top-flight fixtures.
Cardiff City 3-2 Manchester City
- Craig Bellamy completed 95% of his passes vs Man City.
- Cardiff won the game despite having only 30% of the possession.
- Gael Clichy (115) and Yaya Toure (109) were the only 2 players to have 100+ touches this weekend.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Swansea City
- Tottenham have had 39 shots this season but have not scored from open play.
- Swansea had 482 touches in their own half in this game, the most of any team in the league this weekend.
Fulham 1-3 Arsenal
- Santi Cazorla created six goalscoring chances in this game, including one assist.
- Giorgos Karagounis won a game-high four tackles despite being on the pitch for only 19 minutes.
Everton 0-0 West Bromwich Albion
- Everton have averaged over 60% possession in both of their games under Roberto Martinez.
- Ben Foster made seven saves, more than any goalkeeper on Saturday.
- Everton’s notional full-backs had a combined 109 touches in the opposition half (Baines 65, Coleman 44).
Hull City 1-0 Norwich City
- Hull were the most fouled team in the Premier League but the only to receive a red card.
- After making the fewest passes last weekend, Norwich made the most (585) on Saturday.
- The Canaries also made the lowest proportion of long passes (8.6%).
Newcastle United 0-0 West Ham United
- West Ham have conceded only one shot on target in two games this season. But the Hammers only had one shot on target in this match.
- Newcastle had 14 shots off target without any on target, something no other PL team has done in the past 8 seasons.
- Newcastle have managed only one shot on target in total this season.
- Sylvain Marveaux created more chances than any other player this weekend (7).
Southampton 1-1 Sunderland
- Sunderland completed only 65% of their passes. Last season their completion rate was 76%.
- Rickie Lambert had more shots on target than any other player on Saturday (4) - three of them were with his head. (Fraizer Campbell also had 4 on Sunday for Cardiff)
- Jose Fonte made more headed clearances than any other Premier League player on Saturday.
Stoke City 2-1 Crystal Palace
- Stoke’s pass completion in this game was 78% - last season they averaged only 70%.
- Palace players completed all six dribbles they attempted in this game, the only side with a 100% record this weekend.
Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool
- Liverpool have kept clean sheets in their opening two Premier League games for the first time since August 2005.
- Liverpool had 62% possession in the first-half of the game but just 40% after the break.
