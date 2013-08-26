Premier League notes: The weekend's killer stats, Aug 26

The Premier League's second weekend is all but over - save for the trifling matter of a certain high-profile game on Monday night.

But title clash or no, Bank Holiday weekend or no, Sunday night waits for no man(chesterunitedversuschelsea) - so while you're waiting for Moyes vs Mourinho & Co. we've got the statistical low-down on this weekend's nine other top-flight fixtures.

Cardiff City 3-2 Manchester City

Craig Bellamy completed 95% of his passes vs Man City.

Cardiff won the game despite having only 30% of the possession.

Gael Clichy (115) and Yaya Toure (109) were the only 2 players to have 100+ touches this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Swansea City

Tottenham have had 39 shots this season but have not scored from open play.

Swansea had 482 touches in their own half in this game, the most of any team in the league this weekend.

Fulham 1-3 Arsenal

Santi Cazorla created six goalscoring chances in this game, including one assist.

Giorgos Karagounis won a game-high four tackles despite being on the pitch for only 19 minutes.

Everton 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

Everton have averaged over 60% possession in both of their games under Roberto Martinez.

Ben Foster made seven saves, more than any goalkeeper on Saturday.

Everton’s notional full-backs had a combined 109 touches in the opposition half (Baines 65, Coleman 44).

Hull City 1-0 Norwich City

Hull were the most fouled team in the Premier League but the only to receive a red card.

After making the fewest passes last weekend, Norwich made the most (585) on Saturday.

The Canaries also made the lowest proportion of long passes (8.6%).

Newcastle United 0-0 West Ham United

West Ham have conceded only one shot on target in two games this season. But the Hammers only had one shot on target in this match.

Newcastle had 14 shots off target without any on target, something no other PL team has done in the past 8 seasons.

Newcastle have managed only one shot on target in total this season.

Sylvain Marveaux created more chances than any other player this weekend (7).

Southampton 1-1 Sunderland

Sunderland completed only 65% of their passes. Last season their completion rate was 76%.

Rickie Lambert had more shots on target than any other player on Saturday (4) - three of them were with his head. (Fraizer Campbell also had 4 on Sunday for Cardiff)

Jose Fonte made more headed clearances than any other Premier League player on Saturday.

Stoke City 2-1 Crystal Palace

Stoke’s pass completion in this game was 78% - last season they averaged only 70%.

Palace players completed all six dribbles they attempted in this game, the only side with a 100% record this weekend.

Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool