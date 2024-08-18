Premier League: Who is the referee and VAR for Brentford vs Crystal Palace?
Who will take charge of Brentford's clash with Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season?
Super Sunday returns for another gripping year of action, kicking off at the Gtech Community stadium as Brentford host Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace.
A quiet summer of transfer business for Brentford was focus largely around the future of Ivan Toney, with the striker looking set to depart. However, at the time of writing, he remains a Brentford player, providing a major boost to Thomas Frank's preparations ahead of Sunday's game.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace haven't been quite so lucky over the summer, losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, while Marc Guehi looks increasingly likely to make a switch to St James' Park. Despite this, the Eagles will be buoyed by their end of season form last campaign as the try to start the new campaign with a bang.
Who is the referee for Brentford vs Crystal Palace?
Samuel Barrot will be in charge of proceedings in Brentford. A relative newcomer, Barrot took charge of his first Premier League game in October 2023, with his last top-flight game also coming at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford's 2-0 win over Sheffield United.
He will be assisted by Neil Davies and Wade Smith
Who is on VAR duties and the fourth official for Brentford vs Crystal Palace?
Experienced referee Peter Bankes will be in charge of VAR on Sunday alongside assistant Eddie Smart.
Tim Robinson has been named fourth official ahead of what is likely to be a tense affair.
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.