Premier League: Who is the referee and VAR for Brentford vs Crystal Palace?

Premier League: The GTech Community stadium prepares for the return of Premier League action

Super Sunday returns for another gripping year of action, kicking off at the Gtech Community stadium as Brentford host Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace.

A quiet summer of transfer business for Brentford was focus largely around the future of Ivan Toney, with the striker looking set to depart. However, at the time of writing, he remains a Brentford player, providing a major boost to Thomas Frank's preparations ahead of Sunday's game.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace haven't been quite so lucky over the summer, losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, while Marc Guehi looks increasingly likely to make a switch to St James' Park. Despite this, the Eagles will be buoyed by their end of season form last campaign as the try to start the new campaign with a bang.

Palace managed to retain the services of Eberechi Eze (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is the referee for Brentford vs Crystal Palace?

Samuel Barrot will be in charge of proceedings in Brentford. A relative newcomer, Barrot took charge of his first Premier League game in October 2023, with his last top-flight game also coming at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford's 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

He will be assisted by Neil Davies and Wade Smith

VAR is sure to play a big part in the action on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is on VAR duties and the fourth official for Brentford vs Crystal Palace?

Experienced referee Peter Bankes will be in charge of VAR on Sunday alongside assistant Eddie Smart.

Tim Robinson has been named fourth official ahead of what is likely to be a tense affair.

