Premier League: Who is the referee and VAR for Chelsea vs Manchester City?

The pick of the Premier League action on opening weekend comes on Sunday evening as Chelsea welcome reigning Champions Manchester City to Stamford Bridge to kickstart the Enzo Maresca era.

The West London outfit have continued their scattergun approach to transfers this summer with a mixture of young talent and first-team challengers set to shake up an inconsistent squad under the new manager, while City academy product Cole Palmer will be hoping to start the campaign as he finished the last one - in burning hot form.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's side head into the new season almost identical to last campaign, with Savio's arrival from Troyes the only notable incoming, while Julian Alvarez's departure remains the most expensive deal of the window so far across Europe.

Enzo Maresca hopes to steady the ship at Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is the referee for Chelsea vs Manchester City?

Experienced official Anthony Taylor will be in charge of proceedings at Stamford Bridge. Taylor has a somewhat tainted relationship with the Chelsea faithful after a number of questionable decisions against the Blues over the past few years. Taylor has overseen 370 top-flight games in his career, averaging a penalty every three games.

He will be assisted by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn

VAR is sure to play a big part in the action on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is on VAR duties and the fourth official for Chelsea vs Manchester City?

Michael Salisbury will be in charge of VAR on Sunday alongside assistant Dan Cook.

Darren England has been named fourth official ahead of what fans hope will be a high-scoring affair between two of England's biggest teams.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Premier League stories

How does Cole Palmer's remarkable nine-year contract compare to football's longest-ever deals?

'A lot has been made of Liverpool bringing the old regime back - it was always made out that we're the best in the business, but this is not a good look': Jamie Carragher slams former side over transfer saga

Who are the Premier League referees for 2024/25?