Premier League winter ball announced: Nike reveal the new comic-inspired hi-vis effort

The Premier League is the place where superheroes play - and that's the thinking behind Nike's brand-new hi-vis ball for the winter.

As is tradition, Nike have brought out a yellow version of the ball we've been using since the start of the season. This one comes with blue and red patterns across it as well as a halftone comic book-style pattern and funky shading across the ball.

The ball itself has the same grooves as the Nike Flight to ensure even less unpredictable swerve than ever before. This yellow version will be used over the winter months of the season, before the American manufacturer drop one last Prem ball for the closing months of the season.

"Honed over 8 years and 1,700 hours of testing, the Premier League Flight Soccer Ball is a revolution in consistent flight," say Nike's boffins. "Molded grooves and a grippy texture reduce unexpected movement through the air to help you put the ball where you want it."

You can still purchase the White/Hyper Crimson/Black Nike Flight ball from Nike's website right now. Both are absolute beauties.

