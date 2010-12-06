Premier Sketch: Lady Gaga, snoods and Pop Tarts

RESULTS Sat 4 Dec Arsenal 2-1 Fulham, Birmingham City 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur, Blackburn Rovers 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea 1-1 Everton, Manchester City 1-0 Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic 2-2 Stoke City, Blackpool P-P Manchester United Sun 5 Dec West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Newcastle United, Sunderland 1-0 West Ham United



The Premier League is having more changes at the top than Lady Gaga in a hat shop. With Manchester UnitedÃ¢ÂÂs game at Blackpool called off Ã¢ÂÂ who doesn't have undersoil heating these days?! Ã¢ÂÂ and Chelsea bottling it again at home to a fragile Everton side, things open for a nervy-looking Arsenal to leap frog both teams with a 2-1 win over fellow Londoners Fulham.

The GunnersÃ¢ÂÂ most consistent performer (aside from the always dreadful Manuel Almunia) and shameless snood-wearer Samir Nasri scored both of his sideÃ¢ÂÂs goals in spectacular style. For the winner, he glided past the Fulham defence, rounded keeper Mark Schwarzer and guided the ball in the net.

Snood Watch

Forget El Clasico and EnglandÃ¢ÂÂs disastrous World Cup bid Ã¢ÂÂ the real football fan is still talking about those damn snoods. Manchester City canÃ¢ÂÂt seem to get enough of them: they had more players wearing them on Saturday than England got World Cup votes. The guilty parties this week were Mario Baletti, Yaya Toure and goalscorer Carloz Tevez.

During the week, the Argentinian striker had complained about the childish behaviour of modern professional footballers. Then he threw his own toys out of the pram when substituted with only minutes remaining, showing his very own ugly side of his game.

Crap Kits

Ever since Owen Coyle took over the helm at Bolton, the Trotters have looked like a very tidy outfitÃ¢ÂÂ¦ tactically. But club sponsors and kit makers Reebok have a lot to answer for: they introduced the world to The Step, and The Pump, and they continue to outdo themselves with awful Bolton kits.

This away one looks like they put as much effort into it as a Dimitar Berbatov penalty. Or maybe they were going for the Kevin Davies "spilled jam Pop Tart all down the front" look.

Guess That Goal

LetÃ¢ÂÂs end this week with a new segment: Guess That Goal. We have a re-enactment of one of the goals in this weekÃ¢ÂÂs Premier League games and all you have to do is figure out who scored it and which game it was from. Answers on a postcardÃ¢ÂÂ¦